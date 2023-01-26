The Philadelphia Eagles will face arguably their toughest test of the season when they host the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. NFC East champion Philadelphia (15-3) set the single-season franchise record with 14 wins during the regular season and cruised to a 38-7 victory over the division-rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Eagles will now take on the NFC West champion 49ers (15-4), who are riding a franchise record-tying 12-game winning streak after defeating Dallas 19-12 last weekend.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 3 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. 49ers and just locked in its picks and NFC Championship Game predictions. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for 49ers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. 49ers spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Eagles vs. 49ers over/under: 46 points

Eagles vs. 49ers money line: Philadelphia -145, San Francisco +122

PHI: Eagles are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight playoff games

SF: 49ers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 contests following a straight-up victory

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has been nearly unbeatable with Jalen Hurts under center this season, winning 15 of his 16 starts. The 24-year-old quarterback has been superb when making long passes and led the NFL in completion percentage (50%), touchdown tosses (10) and passer rating (125.0) on throws 25-plus yards downfield. That ability could lead to big things against a San Francisco defense that ranks in the bottom five in each of those categories.

Hurts' top target on long passes is wide receiver A.J. Brown, who made seven of his 11 TD catches this year on downfield throws of at least 25 yards, tying for second-most in a season since air yards began being tracked in 2006. The 25-year-old Brown set a franchise single-season record with 1,496 receiving yards and paired up with DeVonta Smith (1,196) to give the Eagles two players with 1,000 in a season for the first time. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

Since taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) in Week 13 against Miami, Brock Purdy has looked like anything but a quarterback who was selected with the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old from Iowa State led San Francisco to victory in that contest and each of its following seven, throwing for 1,854 yards with 16 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. Purdy has posted a 116.0 passer rating since making his first career start in Week 14, the best in the league over that span.

Purdy has formed a strong connection with George Kittle since replacing Garoppolo, completing 31-of-41 pass attempts to the tight end for 447 yards and seven touchdowns. The 29-year-old Kittle posted his only 100-yard performance of the campaign with Purdy at the helm and made all seven of his TD catches during a four-game streak to end the regular season. Kittle had the most productive effort of his playoff career last weekend, when he hauled in five passes for 95 yards against the Cowboys. See which team to pick here.

