The Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to cool down the hottest team in the NFL when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Philadelphia (15-3) proved why it is the No. 1 seed in the NFL playoff bracket after it manhandled the New York Giants, 38-7, in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The Eagles now face a much tougher test as they take on San Francisco (15-4), which has posted 12 consecutive victories. The 49ers advanced to the conference title game for the third time in four seasons with a 19-12 triumph over Dallas last weekend.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 3 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before locking in any 49ers vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. 49ers and just locked in its picks and NFC Championship Game predictions. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for 49ers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. 49ers spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Eagles vs. 49ers over/under: 45.5 points

Eagles vs. 49ers money line: Philadelphia -145, San Francisco +122

PHI: Eagles are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight playoff games

SF: 49ers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 contests following a straight-up victory

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia was third in total offense (389.1 yards) and fifth in rushing (147.6) during the regular season and exceeded those numbers against the Giants. Philadelphia recorded 416 total yards and 268 on the ground, with Kenneth Gainwell living up to his name. The second-year running back made 12 carries for a career-high 112 yards and capped the blowout with a 35-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles had the second-ranked defense in the league in 2022, allowing 301.5 yards per game, and limited New York to 227 in the Divisional Round. The club recorded 70 sacks, falling two shy of the NFL single-season record set in 1984 by Chicago, and racked up five against the Giants. Linebacker Haason Reddick and defensive end Josh Sweat, who set career-highs this season with 16 and 11 sacks, respectively, continued their assault with 1.5 apiece.

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has gone 7-0 since Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) as the team's starting quarterback. The 23-year-old Purdy replaced Garoppolo early in the 49ers' Week 13 victory against Miami and has thrown 16 touchdown passes and only three interceptions in eight contests. Purdy began the NFL playoffs 2023 with his first career 300-yard performance, throwing for 332 and three TDs against Seattle in the wild-card round, and was 19 of 29 for 214 yards versus Dallas.

Christian McCaffrey has been finding the end zone with regularity since being acquired from Carolina in October. The 26-year-old running back, who is dealing with a calf injury, has scored a touchdown in his last eight games. The 49ers won't make life easy for Philadelphia's offense, as they led the NFL in total defense (300.6 yards allowed) and scoring defense (16.3 points) while ranking second against the run (77.7 yards).

How to make Eagles vs. 49ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, calling for 42 combined points.

