The top two seeds in the conference will battle on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Philadelphia (15-3) shared the best record in the NFL with Kansas City and earned the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NFL playoff bracket. After a first-round bye in the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Eagles proved their dominance with a 38-7 triumph over the NFC East-rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round. San Francisco (15-4), which won the NFC West, defeated Seattle and Dallas to set up this titanic matchup.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 3 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for 49ers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. 49ers spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Eagles vs. 49ers over/under: 45.5 points

Eagles vs. 49ers money line: Philadelphia -145, San Francisco +122

PHI: Eagles are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight playoff games

SF: 49ers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 contests following a straight-up victory

Why the Eagles can cover

San Francisco had the top-ranked defense in the NFL during the regular season with an average of 300.6 yards allowed, but Philadelphia was right behind at 301.5 yielded per game. In addition, the Eagles were first against the pass (179.8 yards allowed) and led the league with 70 sacks, falling two shy of the single-season record set in 1984 by Chicago. They continued their domination last weekend against the Giants, limiting them to 109 yards through the air and sacking Daniel Jones five times.

The Eagles have registered 39 sacks over their last seven games, more than a dozen teams had for the entire 2022 campaign. They are the first club to have four players reach double-digits in a season since the statistic became official in 1982, with linebacker Haason Reddick tying for second in the NFL with 16, while defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and ends Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham notching 11 apiece, all career-highs. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

While 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL over the second half of the season, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey still holds the distinction as the most important player for the 49ers. Philadelphia only allowed the New York Giants to finish with 227 total yards of offense last week, but running back Saquon Barkley finished with 61 yards on just nine carries.

The Eagles also allowed opposing running backs to make a relatively high 86 receptions during the regular season, and McCaffrey is well-established as one of the top all-purpose backs in the league. Shanahan has been cautious with McCaffrey in practice this week with a groin injury, but expects him to be in San Francisco's backfield when the 49ers play in their third NFC Championship game in four years. See which team to pick here.

