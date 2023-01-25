The Philadelphia Eagles will try to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in six years when they host the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the 2023 NFL playoffs. NFC East champion Philadelphia (15-3), which won the first Super Bowl championship in franchise history in 2017, moved a step closer to a second crown with a dominant 38-7 victory over the division-rival New York Giants last weekend. San Francisco (15-4) defeated Dallas 19-12 in the Divisional Round to extend their winning streak to 12 games and move one step closer to its second Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 3 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. 49ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for 49ers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. 49ers spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Eagles vs. 49ers over/under: 46 points

Eagles vs. 49ers money line: Philadelphia -145, San Francisco +122

PHI: Eagles are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight playoff games

SF: 49ers are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 contests following a straight-up victory

Why the Eagles can cover

Everything fell Philadelphia's way in its Divisional Round matchup, as Jalen Hurts did not need to do much after completing a 40-yard pass on the second play of the contest. The 24-year-old quarterback, who missed two games late in the season with a shoulder injury, was aided immensely by the Eagles' ground attack, which racked up 268 yards, the second-most in franchise playoff history. Kenneth Gainwell posted his first career 100-yard performance with 112 yards on 12 carries and Miles Sanders ran 17 times for 90 yards.

Hurts did run for a touchdown after finishing tied for second in the NFL with 13 rushing scores in 2022. He likely will attempt to exploit San Francisco's pass defense, which ranked 20th during the regular season and allowed an opposing receiver to record 100 yards in its first two playoff games. The Eagles have two candidates to reach triple-digits, as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith each posted five 100-yard performances this year, with the former ranking fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,496) and the latter finishing ninth (1,196).

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has gone 7-0 since Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) as the team's starting quarterback. The 23-year-old Purdy replaced Garoppolo early in the 49ers' Week 13 victory against Miami and has thrown 16 touchdown passes and only three interceptions in eight contests. Purdy began the NFL playoffs 2023 with his first career 300-yard performance, throwing for 332 and three TDs against Seattle in the wild-card round, and was 19 of 29 for 214 yards versus Dallas.

Christian McCaffrey has been finding the end zone with regularity since being acquired from Carolina in October. The 26-year-old running back, who is dealing with a calf injury, has scored a touchdown in his last eight games. The 49ers won't make life easy for Philadelphia's offense, as they led the NFL in total defense (300.6 yards allowed) and scoring defense (16.3 points) while ranking second against the run (77.7 yards).

How to make Eagles vs. 49ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, calling for 42 combined points.

