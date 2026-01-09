The Eagles and the 49ers have combined to represent the NFC in the last three (and five of the last eight) Super Bowls. Sunday, they'll face off against one another in a Wild Card Weekend clash in Philadelphia.

The Eagles (No. 3 seed, 11-6) became the NFC East's first repeat champion in over two decades, but it was hardly a straightforward path getting there. Despite an even start offensively and a slow start defensively, Philadelphia reached 8-2 before three straight losses. The Eagles, though, got back on track with three straight wins before resting their starters in Week 18. The Eagles rank just 19th in points per game and are yet to get all their stars -- Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith -- rolling at the same time. But the defense has been one of the NFL's best across the back half of the year, putting Nick Sirianni's team in strong position to defend its title.

The 49ers (No. 6 seed, 12-5) have overcome injuries to just about every part of their roster to return to the playoffs after a one-year hiatus. Brock Purdy appeared in just nine games but has been terrific at times, including five total touchdowns in back-to-back games in Weeks 16 and 17 to help San Francisco clinch a playoff berth. Christian McCaffrey has been an absolute workhorse and one of the few stars who hasn't been injured: He recorded 2,126 yards from scrimmage on an NFL-high 413 touches this season and played in all 17 games for the first time since 2022. The 49ers defense is without Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and a host of others, leaving it in a shaky position, but the offense was one of the NFL's top units. Since Week 9, only the Los Angeles Rams' and Jacksonville Jaguars' offenses are averaging more points.

The 49ers will be looking to avenge a 31-7 NFC Championship game loss in Philadelphia three years ago. In that game, Purdy -- already San Francisco's third-string quarterback -- left with an injury, and journeyman Josh Johnson did the same shortly thereafter, forcing Purdy back into the game to simply hand the ball off. The 49ers won the teams' only other postseason meeting, a 14-0 affair back in 1996.

Here's how to watch this game as well as betting information, keys to the matchup and a prediction.

Where to watch Eagles vs. 49ers live

Date: Sunday, Jan. 11 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 11 | 4:30 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Fox | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Eagles -5.5, O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings)

Eagles vs. 49ers: Need to know

Eagles defense shining. Entering their Week 9 bye, the Eagles defense had been struggling to stop the run and looking for answers at the outside cornerback spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Since then, though, they have been one of the best defenses in the league: seven in expected points added per play, success rate and explosive play rate. Philadelphia has been especially good on fourth down (32% conversion rate allowed) and goal-to-go efficiency (63% touchdown rate allowed) over that span, too. It starts up front with the Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Jalyx Hunt and Moro Ojomo, and behind them is a pair of terrific linebackers in Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean. Mitchell and slot cornerback Cooper DeJean have been excellent.

Entering their Week 9 bye, the Eagles defense had been struggling to stop the run and looking for answers at the outside cornerback spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Since then, though, they have been one of the best defenses in the league: seven in expected points added per play, success rate and explosive play rate. Philadelphia has been especially good on fourth down (32% conversion rate allowed) and goal-to-go efficiency (63% touchdown rate allowed) over that span, too. It starts up front with the Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Jalyx Hunt and Moro Ojomo, and behind them is a pair of terrific linebackers in Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean. Mitchell and slot cornerback Cooper DeJean have been excellent.

Eagles vs. 49ers pick, prediction

These are both teams with clear, major flaws. Interestingly their strengths (49ers' offense, Eagles' defense) and their weaknesses (Eagles' offense, 49ers' defense) will match up. Ultimately, though, Philadelphia has more than enough firepower -- even if it's inconsistent -- to get the job done against an undermanned San Francisco defense. Pick: Eagles -5.5, Over 44.5