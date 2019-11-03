Eagles vs. Bears live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Eagles vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 4-4; Chicago 3-4
What to Know
Chicago has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Philadelphia at 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The Bears have a defense that allows only 17.43 points per game, so Philadelphia's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Chicago might have drawn first blood against the Chargers last week, but it was the Chargers who got the last laugh. The Bears and the Chargers were almost perfectly matched up, but the Bears suffered an agonizing 17-16 loss. The losing side was boosted by RB David Montgomery, who rushed for 135 yards and one TD on 27 carries. This was the first time Montgomery has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Philadelphia's strategy against Buffalo last week. The Eagles captured a comfortable 31-13 win over Buffalo. No one put up better numbers for the Eagles than RB Miles Sanders, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 74 yards and one TD on three carries. Sanders put himself on the highlight reel with a 65-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.
Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Chicago against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
It could have gone either way late during winning time for Chicago or the Eagles when the two teams last met in January, but it was the Eagles snatching the 16-15 victory. The defeat knocked the Bears out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Eagles with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $135.00
Odds
The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Philadelphia have won all of the games they've played against Chicago in the last five years.
- Jan 06, 2019 - Philadelphia 16 vs. Chicago 15
- Nov 26, 2017 - Philadelphia 31 vs. Chicago 3
- Sep 19, 2016 - Philadelphia 29 vs. Chicago 14
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
McCarthy preparing for coaching return
The former Super Bowl-winning coach appears headed for a return to the sidelines in 2020
-
Bizarre asks led to slow trade deadline
'Tuesday was kind of a joke,' said one GM who lamented the asking price for rentals at the...
-
Texans vs. Jaguars: How to watch, stream
Everything you need to know as Jaguars look to get back in AFC South race with annual London...
-
Minshew has chance to keep starting job
The sixth-round rookie could wind up the starter in Jacksonville for the remainder of the season
-
Dalton eager for trade, could fit Bucs
The Bengals' longtime starting quarterback is ready for a change of scenery
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football Live Blog
Here's who you should start in Week 9 of the fantasy season
-
49ers defeat Cardinals: Key takeaways
We're bringing you our biggest takeaways of the 49ers' big win over Arizona
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline