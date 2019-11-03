Eagles vs. Bears live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 4-4; Chicago 3-4

What to Know

Chicago has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will take on Philadelphia at 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. The Bears have a defense that allows only 17.43 points per game, so Philadelphia's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Chicago might have drawn first blood against the Chargers last week, but it was the Chargers who got the last laugh. The Bears and the Chargers were almost perfectly matched up, but the Bears suffered an agonizing 17-16 loss. The losing side was boosted by RB David Montgomery, who rushed for 135 yards and one TD on 27 carries. This was the first time Montgomery has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Philadelphia's strategy against Buffalo last week. The Eagles captured a comfortable 31-13 win over Buffalo. No one put up better numbers for the Eagles than RB Miles Sanders, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 74 yards and one TD on three carries. Sanders put himself on the highlight reel with a 65-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Chicago against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

It could have gone either way late during winning time for Chicago or the Eagles when the two teams last met in January, but it was the Eagles snatching the 16-15 victory. The defeat knocked the Bears out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Eagles with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $135.00

Odds

The Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Philadelphia have won all of the games they've played against Chicago in the last five years.