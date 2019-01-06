Eagles vs. Bears odds, line: 2019 NFL wild-card picks and playoff predictions from top-rated model on 16-6 run

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles begin their title defense against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in the final game of the NFL Wild Card schedule. A banged-up Nick Foles leads the Eagles into Soldier Field for a 4:40 p.m. ET kickoff. The Bears vs. Eagles weather forecast is calling for cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s, so weather shouldn't play a significant role. Philadelphia squeaked into the 2019 NFL Playoffs on the last day of the regular season thanks to a decisive 24-0 victory over the Redskins combined with the Vikings' 24-10 home loss to the Bears. Chicago is listed as a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Bears odds, up one from where the line opened. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has seen slight downward movement from 42 to 41.5. Before you make any Eagles vs. Bears picks and NFL Playoff predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Projection Model has locked in.

The advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering the wild-card round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



The model knows that the Eagles have had their struggles this season, primarily scoring points and defending the pass. However, they're playing their best football again down the stretch.

The model knows that the Eagles have had their struggles this season, primarily scoring points and defending the pass. However, they're playing their best football again down the stretch. Philly has covered four of its last five games, including an outright win as a 13-point underdog at Los Angeles against the Rams.

With Foles under center, the Eagles have averaged 420 yards during their three-game winning streak to close out the season. And the Eagles' defense showed up with its best performance of the year when they needed it, pitching a shutout against the Redskins to propel them into the 2019 NFL Playoffs.

But just because Foles has shined the past month doesn't mean Philly will stay within the Bears vs. Eagles spread Sunday.

The model also knows Chicago's defense has been among the top defensive units in the NFL all season long. In fact, the Bears allowed the fewest points per game (17.7) during the regular season and were a serious problem for opposing offenses, ranking first in interceptions (27) and third in sacks (50). Chicago's defense is led by linebacker Khalil Mack, who finished the regular season with 12.5 sacks after being brought over via trade from Jon Gruden's Raiders.

On offense, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky made significant improvements in his first season under head coach Matt Nagy. The second year quarterback completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. And running back Jordan Howard has seen a resurgence over the past month, rushing for 323 yards and four touchdowns in his last four games.

The Bears have made a habit of exceeding oddsmakers' expectations this season, going 12-4 against the spread and covering three straight headed into Sunday. They're a blistering 7-1 against the spread at home and 9-3 ATS as favorites. This is the fourth-biggest spread Chicago has been asked to cover this season, with the Bears covering as 10-point and seven-point favorites already.

The Bears have made a habit of exceeding oddsmakers' expectations this season, going 12-4 against the spread and covering three straight headed into Sunday. They're a blistering 7-1 against the spread at home and 9-3 ATS as favorites.