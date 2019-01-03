Eagles vs. Bears odds, line: 2019 NFL wild-card picks, playoff predictions from model on 16-6 roll

Just over 30 years after the Chicago Bears defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the "Fog Bowl," the Eagles will look to even the score Sunday in the NFC wild-card round of the 2019 NFL playoffs. The No. 3 Bears host the sixth-seeded Eagles from Solider Field at 4:40 p.m. ET. Chicago's 20-12 victory on Dec. 31, 1988, represents its lone postseason victory against Philadelphia, going 1-2 all-time. The Eagles have won the previous three regular-season meetings, outscoring Chicago 111-28. This time around, the Monsters of the Midway are six-point home favorites, while the over-under is 41 in the latest Eagles vs. Bears odds. Before you make any Eagles vs. Bears picks and NFC wild-card predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that if the Eagles are banking on a return trip to the Super Bowl, they're going to need to ride the strong arm -- and sore ribs -- of backup quarterback Nick Foles for a second straight postseason. Since Carson Wentz's back injury put the kibosh on his 2018 campaign, Foles led Philly to victory at the Rams and home against the Texans before a thoroughly dominating Week 17 performance against the Redskins to push the Eagles into the playoffs. He's completing 72 percent of his passes in relief.

But just because Foles has shined the past month doesn't mean Philly will stay within the Bears vs. Eagles spread Sunday.

The model also knows that Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has made major strides in his second season. After tossing only seven touchdown passes his rookie year, he has thrown 24 in 2018. In addition to his 3,223 passing yards and 67 percent completion rate, he racked up 421 rushing yards and three scores while scrambling. He gouged defenses to the tune of 6.2 yards a pop when taking off and kept numerous drives alive by running.

Chicago's ground attack has been fierce and relentless. Jordan Howard leads the way with 935 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Against the Vikings in the season finale, he rushed for 109 yards and hit pay dirt twice. With its postseason life on the line in Week 17, Minnesota had no answer in stopping Howard and Tarik Cohen, who also scored. Cohen has racked up 1,169 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns.

