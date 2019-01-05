Eagles vs. Bears odds, line: 2019 NFL wild-card picks, top playoff predictions from advanced model on 16-6 run

The 2019 NFL Wild Card schedule concludes on Sunday at Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears host the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for a 4:40 p.m. ET kickoff. It's a matchup of two incredibly hot teams, as Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has won three games in place of Carson Wentz to sneak into the 2019 NFL Playoffs, while Khalil Mack and the Bears' defense have guided Chicago to wins in nine of their last 10. The Monsters of the Midway are 6.5-point favorites, with the total at 41.5 in the latest Bears vs. Eagles odds. This will be only the fourth time these two teams have met in the postseason, so before you make your Bears vs. Eagles picks and NFL predictions, be sure to check out the results from SportsLine's Projection Model.

Now the model has dialed in on Eagles vs. Bears.

The model knows that the Eagles have had their struggles this season, primarily scoring points and defending the pass. However, they're playing their best football again down the stretch. Philly has covered four of its last five games, including an outright win as a 13-point underdog at Los Angeles against the Rams.

With Foles under center, the Eagles have averaged 420 yards during their three-game winning streak to close out the season. And the Eagles' defense showed up with its best performance of the year when they needed it, pitching a shutout against the Redskins to propel them into the 2019 NFL Playoffs.

But just because Foles has shined the past month doesn't mean Philly will stay within the Bears vs. Eagles spread Sunday.

The Bears have a gigantic home-field advantage in this one, having covered in 16 of their last 21 games at Soldier Field. And you can expect a raucous crowd in Chicago Sunday afternoon as the No. 1 defense in the NFL by a number of metrics looks to clear a major hurdle with the defending Super Bowl champions in town.

Chicago has the No. 1 scoring defense, the No. 1 rushing defense, and the Bears also force the most takeaways in the NFL. That starts with the ability to generate pressure with their front four, and while everybody knows about Khalil Mack's 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, Akiem Hicks is an equally important part of their success. From an interior position, Hicks finished the regular season with 7.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 51 pressures while also being an integral part of Chicago's aforementioned run defense.

The Bears have made a habit of exceeding oddsmakers' expectations this season, going 12-4 against the spread. They're a blistering 7-1 against the spread at home and 9-3 ATS as favorites. This is the fourth-biggest spread Chicago has been asked to cover this season, with the Bears covering as 10-point and seven-point favorites already.

