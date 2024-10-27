Eagles vs. Bengals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to accomplish a first in franchise history, earning a win in Cincinnati. The Eagles are looking to end a five-game winless streak against the Bengals, a team they have not beaten since 2000, back when Donovan McNabb was the team's quarterback and Veterans Stadium was still in existence.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are in for a tall task against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, even if Cincinnati is without Tee Higgins for the showdown between two of the league's top pass-catching duos. Higgins suffered a quad injury in Friday's practice and showed up on the injury report with a questionable designation, and is officially a game-day inactive for this contest.

Without Higgins, that takes away the biggest strength of the offense. Chase and Higgins are tied for the most receiving touchdowns by a teammate duo (37) since the start of the 2022 season, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. This season, Chase and Higgins are second in receiving yards by a teammate duo (961), trailing only Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs (982).

