Eagles vs. Bengals live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to accomplish a first in franchise history, earning a win in Cincinnati. The Eagles are looking to end a five-game winless streak against the Bengals, a team they have not beaten since 2000, back when Donovan McNabb was the team's quarterback and Veterans Stadium was still in existence. 

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are in for a tall task against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, even if Cincinnati is without Tee Higgins for the showdown between two of the league's top pass-catching duos. Higgins suffered a quad injury in Friday's practice and showed up on the injury report with a questionable designation, and is officially a game-day inactive for this contest.

Without Higgins, that takes away the biggest strength of the offense. Chase and Higgins are tied for the most receiving touchdowns by a teammate duo (37) since the start of the 2022 season, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. This season, Chase and Higgins are second in receiving yards by a teammate duo (961), trailing only Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs (982). 

Where to watch Eagles at Bengals

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)
Odds: Bengals -2.5, O/U 48 via BetMGM Sportsbook
The Eagles convert a Jake Elliott FG -- 39 yards

The Steen holding penalty stalled that promising drive -- 10 plays for 52 yards. Bengals lead 7-3. 

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 5:29 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 1:29 pm EDT
 
The Eagles have not scored in the first quarter in every game this season.

Still the only team not to score in the first quarter. 

They trail 7-0 -- but are driving. 

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 5:26 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 1:26 pm EDT
 
Eagles are in the red zone, but a Jalen Hurts run is stalled by Tyler Steen holding penalty. There is only 10 seconds in the first quarter already. 

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 5:24 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 1:24 pm EDT
 
Nolan Smith was covering Ja'Marr Chase on that TD. Obvious mismatch the Bengals created with their play design. Great job by Zac Taylor and the offensive coaching staff. 

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 5:21 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 1:21 pm EDT
 
The Bengals just went on a drive that took up 10:04 of the 1st quarter.

Joe Burrow went 11-of-12 for 60 yards and a TD. The drive took 17 plays for 70 yards. Ended in TD to Ja'Marr Chase

Eagles may not score in the first quarter again. Bengals lead 7-0. 

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 5:16 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 1:16 pm EDT
 
Joe Burrow is 6-of-6 for 36 yards on this opening drive.

3-of-3 for 28 yards on 3rd down.

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 5:09 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 1:09 pm EDT
 
Nakobe Dean with a very nice tackle on Chase Brown on first down. His play has significantly improved since the bye week. 

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 5:06 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 1:06 pm EDT
 
Bengals will get the ball first. We'll see Joe Burrow and the offense without Tee Higgins. 

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 5:03 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 1:03 pm EDT
 
Jalen Carter - This Season

First 4 Games -- Sacks (0), QB hits (2)

Last 2 Games -- Sacks (3), QB hits (5)

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 4:59 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 12:59 pm EDT
 
Expect another strong dose of Saquon Barkley today

Barkley has 5 games this season with 100+ scrimmage yards -- the most in NFL entering Week 8. He's 2nd in scrimmage yards this season with 761. 

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 4:52 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 12:52 pm EDT
 
Key matchup to watch is Fred Johnson vs. Trey Hendrickson 

Johnson has been the worst pass blocker in the NFL in pressure rate allowed per dropback. Hendrickson is tied for the league lead in multi-sack games (3). 

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 4:37 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 12:37 pm EDT
 
The Bengals inactives

WR Tee Higgins (quad)

S Daijahn Anthony 

DE Cedric Johnson 

TE Tanner McLachlan 

DT Jay Tufele

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 4:04 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 12:04 pm EDT
 
The Eagles inactives

TE Dallas Goedert (hamstring)

OL Mekhi Becton (concussion)

QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB) 

G Trevor Keegan 

CB Eli Ricks

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 4:03 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 12:03 pm EDT
 
Good morning everyone. Let's get to the injury news everyone wants to know.

Tee Higgins -- INACTIVE 

Jeff Kerr
October 27, 2024, 3:34 PM
Oct. 27, 2024, 11:34 am EDT

