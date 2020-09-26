The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams are 0-2. Philadelphia is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Eagles vs. Bengals odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 47. Before entering any Bengals vs. Eagles picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Eagles vs. Bengals spread: Eagles -4.5

Eagles vs. Bengals over-under: 47 points

Eagles vs. Bengals money line: Philadelphia -215, Cincinnati +185

What you need to know about the Eagles

This past Sunday, the Eagles lost to the Los Angeles Rams at home, 37-19. Carson Wentz threw two interceptions with only 5.63 yards per passing attempt. DeSean Jackson led the team with six receptions for 64 yards. Rookie wideout Jalen Reagor suffered a thumb injury and may miss several games.

Miles Sanders had 131 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD in his 2020 debut last week. He is aiming for his third home game in a row with 125-plus scrimmage yards. Derek Barnett has three sacks in his past four games. Avonte Maddox led the team and tied a career high with eight tackles in Week 2

What you need to know about the Bengals

Meanwhile, Cincinnati fell 35-30 to Cleveland. Joe Burrow played the gunslinger role, passing for three TDs and 316 yards on 61 attempts. He had most the completions by a rookie in a single game since 1970. Tyler Boyd had seven catches for 72 yards and a TD last week. He is aiming for for his fourth game in row on the road with five-plus catches and 70-plus receiving yards.

Drew Sample had seven receptions for 45 yards last week and may now play a more prominent role in the passing game with C.J. Uzomah (Achilles) out for the season. A.J. Green has 75-plus receiving yards in two of his past three on the road. Josh Bynes is looking for his third game in row with eight-plus tackles.

