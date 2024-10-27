Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) in NFL Week 8 on CBS and Paramount+. The Bengals are trying to overcome a slow start to the season but should enter Sunday confidently after back-to-back wins. The Eagles have also won two straight games and are looking to stay competitive in the NFC East standings. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Eagles odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Every NFL on CBS game this season is available on Paramount+.

How to watch Eagles vs. Bengals

Bengals vs. Eagles date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Bengals vs. Eagles time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Eagles TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Eagles streaming: Paramount+

Week 8 NFL picks for Eagles vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Eagles game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 12-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 47-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Bengals vs. Eagles, the model is backing the Bengals to cover the spread. Both teams are coming off relatively easy victories, with the Eagles topping the New York Giants 28-3 and the Bengals holding off the Cleveland Browns 21-14. However, the Bengals have covered the spread in three of their last four games, while the Eagles have only covered twice since Week 3.

Philadelphia's defense has struggled against strong offensive lines this season, which could give Burrow more time to air out the offense on Sunday. Saquon Barkley will put pressure on a Bengals rush defense that doesn't crack the top 20 in the league, but the model has Cincinnati covering as the favorite in 60% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

