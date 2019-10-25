Eagles vs. Bills odds, line, spread: NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from model on 86-60 roll

Teams looking to keep pace in their respective divisions meet when the Buffalo Bills battle the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Bills (5-1), second in the AFC East and 1.5 games behind the New England Patriots, are 2-1 at home, while the Eagles (3-4) are 1-3 on the road this year. Kickoff from New Era Field in Orchard Park is set for 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo has won two in a row, while Philadelphia has lost two straight. Buffalo is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Bills odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Bills vs. Eagles picks of your own, see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Bills, who are allowing just 15.2 points per game, have been winning with defense. Buffalo is fourth in the NFL in passing yards allowed (201.3 average) and third in total defense (292.7).

Buffalo is led by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who leads the team with four sacks, one forced fumble and 12 tackles, including 11 solo. Also making a difference is linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who has 43 tackles, five tackles for loss and five passes defensed. Safety Jordan Poyer is second in tackles with 42, including 31 solo, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

But just because the Bills have been dominant on defense, does not guarantee they will cover the Eagles vs. Bills spread on Sunday.

That's because Philadelphia is capable of playing well and already has one upset win on the road this season, defeating Green Bay 34-27 in Week 4 at Lambeau Field. Offensively, the Eagles are led by quarterback Carson Wentz, who has completed 147-of-240 passes for 1,649 yards and 13 touchdowns. His favorite target has been tight end Zach Ertz, who has 35 receptions for 404 yards and one touchdown.

Ertz's best games have been on the road. He had eight catches for 72 yards at Atlanta in Week 2, and seven receptions for 65 yards at Green Bay.

