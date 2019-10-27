Eagles vs. Bills odds, line, spread: NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from proven model on 86-60 roll

The Buffalo Bills are eyeing their third win in a row on Sunday when they host the stumbling Philadelphia Eagles, who have lost two in a row and four of their last six. The Bills (5-1) have consistently beaten Vegas' expectations this season, going 4-2 against the spread. Philadelphia, meanwhile, has won three of the last four meetings overall between these teams. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET from Orchard Park. N.Y. Buffalo is favored by 1.5 in the latest Eagles vs. Bills odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 40.5 after climbing as high as 43.5 during the week. Before making any Bills vs. Eagles picks of your own, you need to see the current NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Buffalo has had success through the years, winning two AFL championships (1964 and 1965), four conference championships, 11 division titles and has made 18 playoff appearances in its 60 years of existence. The Bills, who are averaging 20.2 points per game, could get a boost against an Eagles defense that is being shredded for 26.6 points per game.

Offensively, the Bills are led by quarterback Josh Allen, who has completed 118-of-189 passes for 1,324 yards and seven touchdowns. He is also second on the team in rushing, carrying 45 times for 190 yards (4.2 average) and three touchdowns. Wide receiver John Brown has been Allen's top target, catching 33 passes for 473 yards and two touchdowns.

But just because Buffalo has been dominant on defense does not guarantee they will cover the Eagles vs. Bills spread on Sunday.

That's because Philadelphia is capable of playing well and already has one upset win on the road this season, defeating Green Bay 34-27 in Week 4 at Lambeau Field. Offensively, the Eagles are led by quarterback Carson Wentz, who has completed 147-of-240 passes for 1,649 yards and 13 touchdowns. His top target has been tight end Zach Ertz, who has 35 receptions for 404 yards and one touchdown.

Ertz's best games have been on the road. He had eight catches for 72 yards at Atlanta in Week 2, and seven receptions for 65 yards at Green Bay.

