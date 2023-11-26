Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to Philadelphia for a highly-anticipated Sunday matchup on CBS and Paramount+. The Eagles are the only 9-1 team in the league heading into Sunday and are coming off a 21-17 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Bills look to get back to their winning ways after upending the New York Jets 32-6 in Week 11. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Eagles are three-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Bills odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

How to watch Bills vs. Eagles

Eagles vs. Bills date: Sunday, Nov. 26

Eagles vs. Bills time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Week 12 NFL picks for Bills vs. Eagles

Before tuning into Sunday's Eagles vs. Bills game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Eagles vs. Bills, the model is picking Philadelphia to cover the spread. The Bills are arguably a better team than their record shows, but the Eagles are rolling on both sides of the ball and difficult to beat.

Philadelphia boasts the best run defense in the league, which put even more pressure on Allen and Stefon Diggs to carry the offense. Allen has thrown on interception in seven straight games, while Hurts will face the ninth-ranked defense and has a strong ground game to back him up. You may be able to stream the game here.

