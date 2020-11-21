Week 11 of the 2020 NFL schedule continues on Sunday. In the early window, the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Cleveland Browns in a matchup that could be pivotal for both sides. The Eagles, sitting at 3-5-1, remain in the NFL playoff picture, but will aim to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the New York Giants. The Browns boast a 6-3 record after edging the Houston Texans by a 10-7 margin last week. Cleveland will be without defensive end Myles Garrett, who was placed on the COVID-19 list on Friday.

Eagles vs. Browns spread: Browns -3

Eagles vs. Browns over-under: 47 points

Eagles vs. Browns money line: Browns -180, Eagles +160

PHI: Eagles are 3-6 against the spread in 2020

CLE: Browns are 2-4 against the spread as a favorite this season

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles are a top-10 rushing team in the NFL this season, averaging 122.8 yards per game, and rank in a tie for third with 5.1 yards per carry. Running back Miles Sanders is averaging more than 100 total yards per game when healthy and ranks No. 2 among qualified running backs in averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

Defensively, Philadelphia is stingy against the pass, giving up just 211.8 yards per game. Led by defensive end Brandon Graham, the Eagles are also a top-three team in sacks (31). In Browns vs. Eagles, Philadelphia can also rely on Cleveland to struggle through the air, as the Browns own the third-worst passing offense, averaging just 188.8 yards per game.

Why the Browns can cover

The Browns are playing at a high level and have strengths on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Cleveland is dynamic on the ground, ranking fourth in the NFL in rushing offense at 159.0 yards per game. The Browns are also tied for third-best in the league at 5.1 yards per carry, while the Eagles rank near the bottom of the league in both rushing yards allowed (133.0 per game) and rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Defensively, Cleveland is also potent, including a top-10 mark against the run. The Browns are giving up just 104.9 yards per game and 4.0 yards per carry this season.

