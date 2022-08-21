The Cleveland Browns will try to pick up their second straight win when they clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2022 NFL preseason matchup on Sunday. The Browns (1-0) kicked off their slate with a 24-13 victory at Jacksonville, while the Eagles (0-1) dropped a 24-21 home decision to the New York Jets. The teams will be well acquainted with one another once kickoff arrives since they were scheduled to hold two joint practices together. Cleveland last met Philadelphia in the preseason in 2018, posting a 5-0 win at home.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 37. Before making any Browns vs. Eagles bets or predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him start the USFL season 24-18, including a 12-6 record over the last five weeks.

In addition, Hunt is 35-19-1 on his last 55 against-the-spread picks involving the Eagles. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Browns and just locked in his NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks and analysis. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Browns vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Browns spread: Philadelphia -2

Eagles vs. Browns over-under: 37 points

Eagles vs. Browns money line: Philadelphia -130, Cleveland +110

PHI: Under is 4-1 in the Eagles' last five road games

CLE: Under is 4-0 in the Browns' last four games overall

Eagles vs. Browns picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia played three of its quarterbacks fairly evenly in the loss to the Jets. Starter Jalen Hurts was the most impressive, completing 6-of-6 passes for 80 yards and a score. Undrafted free agent Carson Strong was the only quarterback not to see playing time. That could change this week since he could enter in the spot Reid Sinnett did last week against New York. Sinnett was up-and-down, completing 9-of-17 passes for 81 yards and a score. Strong played collegiately at Nevada, compiling a 20-10 record in 30 starts for the Wolfpack. In 32 career games, Strong threw for 9,379 yards and 74 touchdowns, while throwing 19 picks. Last season, Strong threw for 4,186 yards and 36 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Led by Hurts, the Eagles had the league's best rushing attack a year ago, but did not have a running back rush for more than Miles Sanders' 754 yards. Sanders is nursing a hamstring injury, but in his place, Philadelphia will get another look at its depth. Jason Huntley got the most carries last week, leading the Eagles with a team-high 16 rushes for 48 yards (3.0 average) and one touchdown. Kennedy Brooks carried seven times for 26 yards (3.7 average).

Why the Browns can cover

With quarterback Deshaun Watson staring at an 11-week suspension, Cleveland will take another hard look at backups Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen. Dobbs was sharp in the win over the Jaguars, completing 10-of-13 passes for 108 yards and one touchdown. He also carried once for nine yards. Rosen also had bright moments, completing 6-of-7 passes for 56 yards. Dobbs, drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, has played in just six games in his career, while Rosen was a first-round pick in the 2018 draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He lasted one year there and has bounced around, going to Miami in 2019 and Atlanta in 2021. Brissett, who did not play last week, could see the field as well.

Cleveland would also like to gauge its depth at running back. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt set at the top of the depth chart, there is a battle going on between D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton Jr., Jerome Ford and John Kelly Jr. Ford, a fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati this past April, carried 10 times for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. Kelly, a sixth round pick in 2018 by the Los Angeles Rams, has played in just 12 games in his career. He had a 12-yard run last week, but was held to 20 yards on 10 carries at Jacksonville.

How to make Browns vs. Eagles picks

Hunt is leaning Over on the total, and he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Browns on Sunday? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Browns vs. Eagles picks, all from the NFL expert who's on a 35-19 run on Philadelphia picks, and find out.