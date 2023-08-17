The attention of the NFL world will be on Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday. The Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns will kick off the league's second full week of the NFL preseason schedule in standalone fashion. Cleveland is 1-1 in preseason play, winning the Hall of Fame Game against the Jets before a loss to Washington. Philadelphia opened its preseason with a 20-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens a week ago.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 37.5 in the latest Browns vs. Eagles odds. Before making any Browns vs. Eagles picks and NFL predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine expert Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007. He is a former running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped him finish 37-22 in his last 59 picks featuring the Eagles.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on Browns vs. Eagles and just locked in his NFL picks and preseason predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds betting lines for Browns vs. Eagles:

Browns vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -3.5

Browns vs. Eagles over/under: 37.5 points

Browns vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -185, Browns +155

Cleveland: Browns were 8-9 against the spread last season

Philadelphia: Eagles were 10-10 against the spread last season

Why the Browns can cover

Neither team is expected to play most starters, as the Eagles played just four days prior and the Browns have played twice already in the preseason. However, fifth round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson is drawing buzz for Cleveland. The talented quarterback from UCLA has completed 17 of his 21 pass attempts in the preseason, throwing for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Thompson-Robinson was a highly regarded prospect dating back to high school and, over his time at UCLA, accumulated more than 10,000 passing yards and 88 passing touchdowns. Thompson-Robinson is also a dual-threat option, keeping the pressure on opposing defenses with 1,826 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns at the college level. Cleveland also has intriguing depth on defense and at the skill positions to provide optimism in this matchup, even on the road.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia's roster is renowned for its depth, which could come in handy in a game decided between backup units. At the quarterback spot, the Eagles have two strong options, though they are very different. Incumbent backup Marcus Mariota is an established veteran with more than 15,000 career passing yards and interesting versatility with his legs. He rushed for more than 400 yards in 2022 with Atlanta and scampered for 29 on four carries in the preseason opener.

From there, rookie backup Tanner McKee impressed with 148 yards in the preseason opener and has looked strong in practices during training camp. He threw for more than 5,000 yards at Stanford and has all the makings of a solid NFL quarterback. The Eagles also may have advantages on the ground behind a strong offensive line and depth running back Trey Sermon. He rushed for a touchdown in the opener and is overqualified for the spot on the depth chart he occupies.

