Eagles vs. Browns odds: Thursday Night Football picks by red-hot expert who's 10-4 on Philadelphia games

The reigning NFL Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, have played like paupers in their first two preseason games, dropping both and being out-scored 68-34. They'll try to right the ship on Thursday Night Football when they travel to FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns at 8 p.m. ET. The Browns, who have gone 1-1 in the preseason, are 3.5-point home favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41.5, down one from the opener. Cleveland is -170 on the money line to win outright (risk $170 to win $100), while Philadelphia is +145 (bet $100 to win $145).

Before you make any Eagles vs. Browns picks, you need to see what Stephen Oh has to say. Oh, a renowned data scientist and co-founder of AccuScore, specializes in sports simulations, projections and advanced statistical analysis. He is focused on NFL picks right now and is on a remarkable 10-4 hot streak on spread picks for or against the Eagles. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big.

Now, Oh has analyzed Eagles vs. Browns from every possible angle and revealed a strong point-spread pick. He's sharing it only over at SportsLine.

Oh knows that the status of Nick Foles' shoulder is a big question mark entering Thursday Night Football. Foles is expected to play, but if he's limited in any way or suffers a setback, Nate Sudfeld will likely get a majority of the snaps. Carson Wentz is progressing along, according to team sources, but will not see any game action. Joe Callahan, who has performed well in his first two games, and former Jets signal caller Christian Hackenberg will likely see the field as well.

Two players the Eagles want to get back on track are running backs Wendell Smallwood and Matt Jones. Smallwood ran for just one yard on four attempts against the Patriots last week, while head coach Doug Pederson wants Jones to improve his pass-catching abilities out of the backfield.

Philadelphia is playing a Browns squad that has excelled on defense. After a victory over the Giants, Cleveland dropped a 19-17 home decision to Buffalo. Over the first two contests, the Browns have allowed, on average, less than 300 yards and held opponents to just 4.4 yards per play. They've also recorded five sacks.

Offensively, Cleveland has mustered 29 completions over the first two preseason contests. Rookie Baker Mayfield is completing just 55 percent of his passes, but has yet to throw an interception in his first 33 preseason attempts.

The Eagles haven't lost to Cleveland since Nov. 13, 1994. Since then, Philadelphia has taken the past five games in the series by an average of 10.8 points. And you have to go back 30 years since the Browns last knocked off the Eagles at home -- back when Cleveland's head coach was Marty Schottenheimer.

On has evaluated all of these circumstances and found a critical stat that determines which side of the spread you should be all over in this one. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only over at SportsLine.

So which side should you back for Eagles vs. Browns, and which critical stat determines the outcome? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, from the expert who is on an impressive 10-4 Eagles heater, and find out.