The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off on Monday Night Football in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Both teams are off to 2-0 starts and the surprising Buccaneers are looking to record their fifth straight victory in a heated rivalry. Tampa Bay is coming off a 27-17 home triumph over the Chicago Bears, while Philadelphia defeated the visiting Minnesota Vikings 34-28 on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 164-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It also is on an 18-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Eagles vs. Buccaneers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Buccaneers vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Buccaneers spread: Philadelphia -5

Eagles vs. Buccaneers over/under: 45 points

Eagles vs. Buccaneers money line: Philadelphia -224, Tampa Bay +185

PHI: Eagles are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine regular-season road games

TB: Buccaneers are 2-0 ATS this year after going 4-12-1 last season

Eagles vs. Buccaneers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Eagles vs. Buccaneers live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Eagles can cover

The reigning NFC champions have an offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts. The 25-year-old has completed 71.4% of his pass attempts this season for 363 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also has racked up 72 yards for a ground attack that is second in the NFL with an average of 178 per game.

D'Andre Swift had just one carry for three yards in his team debut against New England, but came up with a monstrous performance in Week 2. The 24-year-old, who spent his first three seasons in the league with Detroit, set a career-high with 175 yards on 28 rushes in the win over Minnesota. It was the highest output by an Eagle since Dec. 8, 2013, when LeSean McCoy gained 217 yards against the Lions. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay's offense has been thriving under new quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has quickly developed a strong rapport with wide receiver Mike Evans. The 28-year-old Mayfield, who was the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, has thrown for 490 yards and three touchdowns without an interception thus far. He has connected 12 times with Evans, who registered 171 receiving yards and a TD last week.

It was the eighth career game with at least 170 yards and a scoring catch for the 30-year-old Evans, the fifth-most in NFL history. Evans is fourth in the league with 237 receiving yards and has amassed 444 along with five touchdown receptions over his last three regular-season contests. The Buccaneers have been strong defensively in 2023 as they are second against the run with an average of 54 yards allowed and tied for eighth with 17 points permitted per game. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Eagles vs. Buccaneers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 45 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's NFL picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Eagles spread to back, all from the model that has returned more than $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.