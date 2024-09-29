Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. The Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season last week, losing at home 26-7 to the Denver Broncos. The Eagles, meanwhile, are coming off an impressive 15-12 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Philadelphia is 8-1 in its last nine games played in September, but the Bucs have won five of the past six meetings between these teams.

Kickoff in Tampa, Florida is at 1 p.m. ET. The Eagles are favored by 1 point in the latest Buccaneers vs. Eagles odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 42 points.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under in this game:

Buccaneers vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -1

Buccaneers vs. Eagles over/under: 42 points

Buccaneers vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -115, Bucs -104

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles enter Sunday's showdown averaging 411.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks second in the NFL. Running back Saquon Barkley has been sensational for the Eagles this season, recording 63 carries for 351 yards and four touchdowns. He's also hauled 10 of his 11 targets for 53 yards and a score. In last week's win over New Orleans, Barkley rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Hurts is completing 70.6% of his passes this season and he's completed more than 76% of his passes in each of his last two starts. Last week, Hurts completed 76.3% of his passes for 311 yards. He's also been effective with his legs, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Defensively, the Eagles are giving up 21.0 points per game.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Buccaneers suffered a massive upset loss in Week 3 at the hands of the Denver Broncos. The Bucs will be at home again for this game, in what is shaping up to be a nice bounce-back spot for Todd Bowles' team. Home underdogs have fared well in the NFL thus far, and Tampa Bay will be getting points in this spot.

Outside of the loss to Denver, Baker Mayfield had been playing the best football of his career. Through three games, Mayfield has thrown for 637 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, and he's rushed for 55 yards and a score. Tampa Bay could get a huge boost with defensive tackle Vita Vea trending towards playing in Week 4.

The model has simulated Buccaneers vs. Eagles 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

