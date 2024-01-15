Teams trending in opposite directions will clash on Monday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC Wild Card matchup to conclude the 2024 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. The Eagles (11-6), the fifth seed, have lost five of their last six games. The Buccaneers (9-8), the NFC South champions and fourth seed, have won five of six after starting the season 4-7. The Eagles defeated the Bucs, 25-11, in Week 3. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown (knee) is out for Monday Night Football.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a three-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks or NFL bets, you need to see what SportsLine expert Matt Severance has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Philadelphia.

Now, Severance has set his sights on Eagles vs. Buccaneers and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Buccaneers spread: Philadelphia -3

Eagles vs. Buccaneers over-under: 43.5 points

Eagles vs. Buccaneers money line: Philadelphia -160, Tampa Bay +135

PHI: Eagles have scored first in 15 of their last 21 games

TB: Buccaneers have scored last in 13 of their last 18 games

Eagles vs. Buccaneers picks:

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts powers the offense. In 17 games, Hurts has completed 352 of 538 passes (65.4%) for 3,858 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He is also the second-best rusher on the team, carrying 157 times for 605 yards (3.9 average) and 15 touchdowns. He has thrown for 300 or more yards three times this season.

Running back D'Andre Swift leads the ground attack, carrying 229 times for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns. He has had six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-long 43-yarder. Swift has also caught 39 passes for 214 yards (5.5 average) and one touchdown. Swift had a pair of 100-yard rushing games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has had a solid season for Tampa Bay. In 17 games, he has completed 364 of 566 passes (64.3%) for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with a rating of 94.6. Mayfield has thrown eight touchdowns over the past four games.

Running back Rachaad White is the Buccaneers' leading rusher, carrying 272 times for 990 yards (3.6 average) and six touchdowns. He is coming off a 19-carry, 75-yard effort in a 9-0 win at Carolina. For the season, he has two 100-yard rushing performances.

How to make Eagles vs. Buccaneers picks

Severance has analyzed this matchup and is leaning Under the point total.

Who wins Buccaneers vs. Eagles in Monday's NFC Wild Card matchup?