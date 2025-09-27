PHILADELPHIA -- To say the Philadelphia Eagles have struggled against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is putting it lightly. As the Eagles and Buccaneers head for another NFC showdown in Tampa, the Eagles are playing in a city in which they have lost two consecutive games and four of the past five overall.

The Buccaneers are the one team that appears to have the Eagles' number, especially when it comes to Jalen Hurts. In five games against Tampa Bay, Hurts has just nine total touchdowns to six turnovers (including playoffs). Hurts has been blitzed on 45% of his dropbacks against Tampa Bay, leading to just a 53% completion rate and 4.8 yards per dropback -- which explains why 17% of his total losses as a starting quarterback are to the Buccaneers. (Hurts is 49-20 overall as a starting quarterback.)

One of the changes the Eagles are making this weekend is traveling to Tampa a day early to combat the Florida heat, as it's expected to be 89 degrees with a 50% chance of rain on Sunday. We'll see if it makes an impact on the field.

"I don't care. It ain't got nothing to do with me," Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said about leaving for Tampa early after performing poorly there. "It's in the past. You can't live in the past. Even though we talk about the Super Bowl, like that's over with. Those are just worries at the end of the day.

"We have a job to go out there and do. I don't care about the conditions or anything like that. We gotta play fast and play our style of football. What's done in the past is done."

In the lone matchup of 3-0 teams in the NFL this week, will the Buccaneers still have the Eagles' number? Here's what to expect on Sunday.

When the Eagles have the ball

The focus in Philadelphia this week is getting the passing game going, as the Eagles finally were able to unleash it in last week's comeback win over the Rams. The issue? Philadelphia was forced to do it after trailing 26-7 in the third quarter, when it was a last resort.

The Eagles are seeing teams stack the box to contain Saquon Barkley. Philadelphia has faced an eight-man box on 32.3% of its run plays this season, which is the third-highest rate in the NFL (behind the Chargers and Seahawks). The Eagles are also breaking 10.1% of tackles per rush, which ranks 31st in the league (only the Panthers are worse). The run game is clearly a problem, and teams have found a way to slow down Barkley through the first three games.

Barkley has 58 carries for 194 yards, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. He hasn't had a 20-plus-yard run and has only had six runs of 10-plus yards this season. Passing early to limit eight-man boxes may free up Barkley, especially if the Eagles can get ahead early.

"I think we're gonna continue to get what we're getting until we show that we can handle it," Brown said. "They're trying to take [Barkley] away and rightfully so, because he can change the game.

"We have to help him out as well, get the passing game going to help the run game. Last year, it was kind of like the opposite. So now we have to do the opposite. We gotta take advantage of what we have."

When the Buccaneers have the ball

The Buccaneers have enough weapons on offense to counter the loss of Mike Evans, who will be out for multiple weeks with a left hamstring injury. Emeka Egbuka has been the best offensive rookie this season, racking up 14 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns -- the most receiving yards and touchdowns through the first three games for a player in Buccaneers history.

The biggest impact Egbuka has on the game? Baker Mayfield has completed 66.7% of his passes when targeting him for a 133.1 passer rating. Egbuka will have his opportunity to shine as a WR1 with the absence of Evans -- and could have some help with Chris Godwin expected to return.

Mayfield also has a 130.8 passer rating targeting Egbuka on passes of 10-plus air yards. He's the deep threat who gets the Buccaneers offense going, especially late in games.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers prediction, pick

The Buccaneers seem to have the Eagles' number in the Nick Sirianni era, with the only victory coming on a night in which they rushed for 201 yards and built a 22-3 lead after three quarters. The key for the Eagles will be to start fast, which will require getting Brown and DeVonta Smith going.

Remember, the Eagles didn't have Brown, Smith or Lane Johnson in last year's blowout -- which will change this time around. The Buccaneers are 3-0, but they won all their games in the final minute and have a scoring margin of six points. This Buccaneers team is good and will get to Hurts; this game will come down to how Hurts handles the blitz early.

Hurts is 18 of 30 passing for 168 yards against the blitz this season with a touchdown and zero interceptions (86.5 rating). Having Brown in the lineup against the Buccaneers makes a difference. The Eagles are on upset alert, but this is the week they finally exorcise their demons in Tampa.

Eagles 30, Buccaneers 23