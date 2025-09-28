Undefeated NFC teams face off in NFL Week 4 action as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The reigning Super Bowl champions are coming off of a come-from-behind stunner against the Los Angeles Rams that ended in a 33-26 victory. They will face a Buccaneers team that almost imploded in Week 3 but held on for a 29-27 win against the New York Jets.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. The Eagles are -190 money line favorites (risk $190 to win $100), while the Buccaneers are +158 underdogs. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Click here to bet Eagles vs. Buccaneers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets, as well as over $200 off Sunday NFL Ticket on a $5 bet:

Where to bet on Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Where to watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Buccaneers vs. Eagles betting preview

Odds: Eagles -3.5, over/under 44

The Buccaneers entered the fourth quarter against the Jets with a 23-6 lead before their defense -- which impressed in Weeks 1 and 2 -- allowed 21 points. The offense has still been solid through three weeks, and Bucky Irving has helped keep the run game respectable. Baker Mayfield could be short a few weapons on Sunday with Mike Evans (hamstring) questionable to play, although rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka is making a name for himself. (Plus, Chris Godwin could get his first start of the season after being sidelined in 2024 with an ankle injury.)



The Eagles did the opposite of the Bucs in Week 3, emerging from the half in a 19-7 hole and rallying for a win that was punctuated by Jordan Davis' 61-yard run for a touchdown after blocking a field goal. Philadelphia still likes to lean on the run game, although Jalen Hurts may want to air the ball out more against a Bucs defense that hasn't allowed a Saquon Barkley touchdown since 2018.

Click here to bet Eagles vs. Buccaneers at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Eagles vs. Buccaneers prediction, picks

The Eagles are 4-1-0 ATS in their last five games, while the Buccaneers are 6-1 straight up and 5-2-0 ATS in their last seven games against Philadelphia. The Bucs may not have the personnel to blow the Eagles out, but if the defense can have a rebound game at home, they can keep this Week 4 battle within a field goal. The SportsLine model projects Tampa Bay will cover the spread in 52% of simulations.

Want more Week 4 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 4 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.