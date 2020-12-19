The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is 7-6 overall and 3-3 at home, while Philadelphia is 4-8-1 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak with a win last week. The Cardinals halted a three-game losing streak with their Week 14 win.

Cardinals vs. Eagles spread: Cardinals -6.5

Cardinals vs. Eagles over-under: 49.5 points

Cardinals vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia +235, Arizona -275

What you need to know about the Cardinals

The Cardinals rolled past the New York Giants this past Sunday, 26-7. Haason Reddick had career highs in sacks (five) and forced fumbles (three). He became the first player with five sacks and three fumbles in a single game since 2002. Dan Arnold has four TD receptions in his past four games and is aiming for his third game in a row with a TD catch.

DeAndre Hopkins had nine receptions for 136 yards last week. He has six games with 100-plus yards in 2020, tied for the most in the NFL. Hopkins ranks 3rd in receptions (94) and fifth in receiving yards (1,155) this season. He is the seventh player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons with 90-plus catches and 1,100-plus yards.

Kenyan Drake had 90 scrimmage yards (80 rushing) and a rushing TD last week. He has a rushing TD in four consecutive games. Drake needs 49 scrimmage yards for his third consecutive season with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards.

What you need to know about the Eagles

Meanwhile, the Eagles scored a 24-21 win over the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday. Miles Sanders rushed for two TDs and 115 yards on 14 carries, including a 82-yard touchdown run. He is the only player in the NFL with three runs of 60-plus yards this season. Sanders has 75-plus scrimmage yards in four of his past five games on the road. He is one of three running backs with five-plus yards per carry (5.0) since 2019 (minimum 300 attempts).

Jalen Hurts made his first NFL start in Week 14. He passed for 167 yards and a TD vs. zero INTs for an 83.6 rating and had 106 rushing yards. He joined Lamar Jackson (2018) as the only quarterbacks with 100-plus rushing yards in their first career starts. Fletcher Cox has a sack in five of his past six games. He has 6.5 sacks in 2020, his sixth career season with five-plus sacks.

