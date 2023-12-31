The Philadelphia Eagles look to regain their consistent form from earlier in the season as they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.The Eagles (11-4) defeated the Giants, 33-25 on Christmas Day, while the Cardinals (3-12) fell at Chicago, 27-16, in Week 16. Philadelphia won this same matchup last season, a 20-17 victory in Arizona. The Eagles are 7-6-2 against the spread, while the Cardinals are 6-8-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 13-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Cardinals odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 48.

The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.



Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Cardinals:

Eagles vs. Cardinals spread: Eagles -13

Eagles vs. Cardinals over/under: 48 points

Eagles vs. Cardinals money line: Eagles -771, Cardinals +534

Eagles vs. Cardinals picks:

Eagles vs. Cardinals live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Cardinals can cover

Jonathan Gannon was the Eagles' defensive coordinator for two seasons before being hired away as Arizona's head coach in early-2023. On Sunday, he looks to defeat his former team in a homecoming of sorts. Gannon's team has struggled this season, being outmanned at many positions on both sides of the ball. Arizona boasts offensive weapons that can hurt the struggling Philadelphia defense, including quarterback Kyler Murray and tight end Trey McBride.

In six starts this season, Murray is 2-4, though he threw for two scores last week against Chicago for the first time this season. Murray's top target is McBride, the second-year player who has 44 catches since Murray returned. Despite only gaining 31 yards on six receptions last week, McBride is a valuable part of Arizona's offense and should once again be a key contributor to his team's ability to move the ball in Week 17.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia hasn't played well for quite some time, having not won a game by double-digits in over two months. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, once an MVP candidate, has struggled of sorts, having thrown 13 interceptions already this season. While he's accounted for 35 total touchdowns (20 passing, 15 rushing), Hurts has spearheaded an inconsistent Philadelphia offense that desperately needs to get on track before the playoffs.

One way for the Eagles to succeed this weekend is to run the ball early and often with their running backs, led by D'Andre Swift. On the season, Swift has carried the ball 216 times for 988 yards and five scores. On Sunday, he faces a Cardinals defense which allows 147 rushing yards per game, the most in the NFL. It is expected that the Eagles shouldn't have too much trouble moving the ball against an undermanned Arizona unit.

How to make Cardinals vs. Eagles picks

The model has simulated Cardinals vs. Eagles 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total.

So who wins Eagles vs. Cardinals on Sunday?