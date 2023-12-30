The Philadelphia Eagles have not looked like championship contenders of late and seek to play up to their potential as they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia (11-4) defeated the Giants, 33-25 on Christmas Day, while Arizona (3-12) fell in Chicago, 27-16 last Sunday. The Eagles won a tight game when the teams' last met in 2022, 20-17 in Arizona. Philadelphia is 7-6-2 against the spread, while Arizona is 6-8-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is an 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Cardinals odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 48. Before making any Cardinals vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Eagles and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 17 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Cardinals:

Eagles vs. Cardinals spread: Eagles -11.5

Eagles vs. Cardinals over/under: 48 points

Eagles vs. Cardinals money line: Eagles -642, Cardinals +462

Eagles vs. Cardinals picks: See picks at SportsLine

Eagles vs. Cardinals live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Cardinals can cover

Jonathan Gannon was the Eagles' defensive coordinator for two seasons before being hired away as Arizona's head coach in early-2023. On Sunday, he looks to defeat his former team in a homecoming of sorts. Gannon's team has struggled this season, being outmanned at many positions on both sides of the ball. Arizona boasts offensive weapons that can hurt the struggling Philadelphia defense, including quarterback Kyler Murray and tight end Trey McBride.

In six starts this season, Murray is 2-4, though he threw for two scores last week against Chicago for the first time this season. Murray's top target is McBride, the second-year player who has 44 catches since Murray returned. Despite only gaining 31 yards on six receptions last week, McBride is a valuable part of Arizona's offense and should once again be a key contributor to his team's ability to move the ball in Week 17. See which team to pick here.

Why the Eagles can cover

The reigning NFC Champions have been in a funk for more than a month now, having not won a game by double-digits since mid-October. Though quarterback Jalen Hurts set an NFL record on Sunday with his 15th rushing touchdown, he has thrown 13 interceptions, nearly equaling his total from 2021 and 2022 combined (15). Hurts has thrown for 3,636 yards and 20 touchdown passes, nearing his career highs, but has not played of late like the MVP candidate he appeared to be earlier this season.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown leads the Eagles with 101 receptions for 1,394 yards and seven touchdowns, though only one score has come in the last six games. Philadelphia's No. 1 receiver had a dominant stretch of six straight games of 125 or more receiving yards earlier this season, but since then, he's only topped the 100 yard mark once. Fellow wide receiver Devonta Smith has contributed 78 receptions for 1,036 yards and seven touchdowns. Both players look to exploit an inexperienced Arizona secondary on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cardinals vs. Eagles picks

The model has simulated Cardinals vs. Eagles 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's Eagles vs. Cardinals pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Eagles vs. Cardinals on Sunday, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Arizona vs. Philadelphia spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 178-129 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.