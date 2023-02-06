The 2023 Super Bowl will feature a plethora of NFL prop bets to choose from, giving bettors many ways to win during the big game. One of the top 2023 Super Bowl props is the MVP winner, with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts listed as the 5-4 favorite in the latest 2023 Super Bowl prop bets at Caesars Sportsbook. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sitting right behind Hurts at 13-10, while every other player is at least 10-1. Sportsbooks will continue to add more Super Bowl prop picks as the game approaches, so it is important to know what your Super Bowl 57 betting strategy should be. Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Bowl 57 on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl with a 55-42 record on NFL prop picks this season, returning well over $800 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong Super Bowl bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

After simulating Eagles vs. Chiefs 10,000 times and examining the dozens of NFL player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes over 1.5 passing touchdowns. He has gone over 1.5 TDs in six of his last seven games, which converts to -600 in implied probability.

Mahomes has proven himself against several of the best defenses in the NFL, throwing two touchdowns against Buffalo in October and throwing three touchdowns against San Francisco a week later. He led an offense that finished the regular season ranked first in yards per game (413.6), passing yards per game (297.8) and points per game (29.2). Philadelphia ranked outside the top 10 in passing touchdowns allowed this season, another reason why the model has Mahomes throwing two touchdowns in Super Bowl 57. See more NFL props here.

How to make Super Bowl prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model found a prop that brings a big plus-money return and has three other NFL props you won't want to miss. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop bets for Super Bowl 2023.

Which Super Bowl 57 prop bets should you target? And which plus-money prop bet is a must-back for Eagles vs. Chiefs? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Chiefs vs. Eagles prop bets, all from the model that's up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.