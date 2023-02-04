Entering Super Bowl 57, no rookie has ever won Super Bowl MVP. However, Isiah Pacheco has a chance of becoming the first as the lead back for the league's highest-scoring team. He is at +4000 to win MVP in the latest 2023 Super Bowl props, which trails only Patrick Mahomes (+130) and Travis Kelce (+1000) among Chiefs for one of the most popular Super Bowl NFL prop bets. The seventh-round rookie has averaged 93 scrimmage yards across two postseason games, and the Eagles just saw Christian McCaffrey put up 106 total yards against them. Numerous other NFL props involve Pacheco, who could prove to be as profitable as any player in Eagles vs. Chiefs. Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Super Bowl 57 on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl with a 55-42 record on NFL prop picks this season.

With Eagles vs. Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props and found five strong Super Bowl bets.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

After simulating Eagles vs. Chiefs 10,000 times and examining the dozens of NFL player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes over 1.5 passing touchdowns. Mahomes has averaged 2.5 passing touchdowns per game across his postseason career, above his regular-season average despite facing tougher competition. He's gone over 1.5 passing TDs in both playoff games this season and topped that bar in six of his last seven games overall.

Outside of Daniel Jones, the Eagles have only faced backup quarterbacks over the last month, so it will be an adjustment going up against Mahomes. Philly also struggled in the second half of the season against prolific QBs, surrendering multiple TD passes to Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Fields. Mahomes has easily surpassed the 1.5-TD bar in recent postseason games by averaging three TDs over his last five playoff contests. See more NFL props here.

How to make Super Bowl prop bets for Eagles vs. Chiefs

In addition, the model found a prop that brings a big plus-money return and has three other NFL props.

Which Super Bowl 57 prop bets should you target? And which plus-money prop bet is a must-back for Eagles vs. Chiefs? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Chiefs vs. Eagles prop bets, all from the model that's up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.