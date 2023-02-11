The top two teams in the NFL will meet in front of a projected nine-figure viewing audience in Super Bowl 57. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. Kansas City is 16-3 and seeing its third Super Bowl victory in franchise history while making a third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years. Philadelphia is also 16-3 and looking for its second Super Bowl title in the last half-decade.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Eagles vs. Chiefs picks: See picks here

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has intriguing roster depth on both sides of the ball, with many believing the Eagles have the most balanced and talented roster in the NFL. However, the Eagles also have star-caliber talents, including Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith on offense. Philadelphia's defense is also excellent in the aggregate, led by James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. Bradberry allowed the lowest passer rating (41.5) of any defensive back in the NFL this season and ranks in the top three of the league in completion rate allowed (44%), yards allowed per attempt (4.8), and passes defended (17). Reddick is the anchor of the league's best pass rush, leading the team with 19.5 sacks, including 3.5 in the postseason.

Philadelphia is the first team in NFL history with four players racking up 12 sacks or more in one season and leads the NFL in sacks. The Eagles had 70 sacks in the regular season and, with eight sacks in two playoff games, Philadelphia is No. 3 on the all-time list for sacks in a season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs have top-end experience, reaching five consecutive AFC Championship games and three of the last four Super Bowls. Offensive talent is a considerable part of that effectiveness, headlined by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, but head coach Andy Reid is also regarded as one of the best offensive designers in the NFL. Reid has an extra week to get the offense ready for an elite defense in Philadelphia, and the Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring offense (29.2 points per game), scoring percentage (points on 46.4% of drives), and points per possession (2.71). Kansas City is also No. 1 in total yards (413.6 per game), yards per drive (39.3), yards per play (6.4).

Kansas City is efficient on the ground, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and has a top-seven unit in PFF pass block grade this season. Crucially, Kansas City is able to keep the chains moving, with top-three marks in third down and fourth down efficiency and scores touchdowns on 69.4% of trips inside the 20-yard line. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, calling for 49 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57? And which side of the spread cashes more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Eagles spread to be all over in the 2023 Super Bowl, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.