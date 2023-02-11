Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Reid has a 3-0 record against the Eagles after being the head coach in Philadelphia for more than a decade. He will become the fifth coach in NFL history to face a former team in the Super Bowl, and the Chiefs are 16-3 overall after seven straight wins. The Eagles are also 16-3 this season, including 16 wins in 17 games with star quarterback Jalen Hurts under center. The 2023 Super Bowl will be one of the most bet-on events of the entire year.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.

Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia's pass rush will be key in the Super Bowl 2023, as the Eagles sit atop the NFL in pressure rate, sacks, and the general ability to flummox opposing quarterbacks. Against Patrick Mahomes, the Eagles will need to pull out all the stops, but on the offensive side, Philadelphia is also fully capable of winning a shootout if needed. The Eagles rank in the top five in scoring offense (28.1 points per game), scoring percentage (42.5% of possessions), points per possession (2.50), total yards (389.1 per game), turnover avoidance (19 giveaways), first downs (385), third down efficiency (45.9%), fourth down efficiency (68.8%), and red zone efficiency (67.8%) this season.

The Eagles also set a new NFL record for rushing touchdowns, generating 39 scores on the ground between the regular season and playoffs. That includes seven rushing touchdowns in two playoff games, and Philadelphia is the fourth team in NFL history to record five 300-yard passing games and five 200-yard rushing games in a season. The Eagles produced more than 2,500 rushing yards during the regular season, a top-five mark, and Philadelphia became only the third team to reach at least 4,000 passing yards and 2,500 rushing yards in a regular season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Patrick Mahomes is the MVP frontrunner this season and remains arguably the most dynamic and explosive player in the NFL this season. Mahomes is the biggest reason Kansas City leads the league in passing, with Kansas City producing nearly 300 passing yards per game, 41 touchdown passes, and 7.5 yards per pass attempt. The Chiefs also lead the NFL in scoring, averaging more than 29 points per game, and score 2.71 points per possession while generating points on more than 46% of drives.

The Chiefs sit atop the league in first downs, EPA per play, and yards per play, with the most total yards (413.6 per game) of any NFL team this season. Andy Reid is a wizard in designing effective offense, and the Chiefs are effective in moving the chains. That results in a league-leading total in first downs, with the Chiefs ranking in the top three in third down efficiency (48.7%) and fourth down efficiency (75%) this season. See which team to pick here.

