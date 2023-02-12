When Super Bowl 57 goes off between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, much of the focus will be on the starting quarterbacks for each team. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is playing for his second Lombardi Trophy in four years, will face off against one of the league's top dual-threat quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts. Undoubtedly, much of Mahomes' performance will focus on how he continues to recover from a sprained right ankle. The ailment didn't slow him down in the AFC Championship Game, as he threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Why the Eagles can cover

The Philadelphia Eagles finished the regular season with the most sacks (70) and second-highest pressure rate (25.5%). Defensive end Josh Sweat will be the player lined up across from Orlando Brown Jr. most often on the right side of the defensive line. That could be an issue for the offensive tackle, who has allowed Mahomes to be hit twice and hurried seven times in the 2023 NFL playoffs thus far. Meanwhile, Sweat has racked up 12 sacks from the right side (third most in the NFL) in all games this season.

Four Kansas City offensive lineman have allowed three or more hurries so far in the postseason, but no Eagles offensive lineman has allowed more than two. Furthermore, Philadelphia has the two best run-stoppers in Sweat, who has been responsible for stopping run plays on 9.2% of his snaps, and Milton Williams, who is right behind him at 9.1%. Philadelphia has the personnel advantage to create more havoc up front at the line of scrimmage, which they'll need to keep Patrick Mahomes off-balance throughout the game.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City did not run the ball well this season, as it ranked 20th with an average of 115.9 yards on the ground. It has had even less success in the 2023 NFL playoffs, averaging 93 yards without recording a rushing touchdown. The high-ankle sprain suffered by Patrick Mahomes in the Divisional Round has not helped, but there are several factors that suggest the Chiefs' ground attack could rebound against Philadelphia.

The Eagles possess a strong defense that was second in the league (301.5 yards) during the regular season, but it was tied for 16th against the run (121.6). Meanwhile, seventh-round draft pick Isiah Pacheco had a solid rookie season for the Chiefs in 2022, recording 830 yards on the ground and leading the team with five rushing touchdowns. The 23-year-old, who ran for 95 yards against Jacksonville in his playoff debut, could have company in the backfield after Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated from injured reserve this week and may see his first action since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 11.

