The cream of the crop this season will battle for the Lombardi Trophy when the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Kansas City (16-3) was the top-seeded team in the AFC and matched its franchise record of 14 victories, which was set two years ago. Philadelphia (16-3) made club history by also posting 14 wins, eclipsing the previous mark of 13 established in 2017, the year it went on to capture its first Super Bowl title. There's plenty to look forward to in the Super Bowl 2023, including Rhianna headlining the Super Bowl halftime show and countless Super Bowl player props.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has intriguing roster depth on both sides of the ball, with many believing the Eagles have the most balanced and talented roster in the NFL. However, the Eagles also have star-caliber talents, including Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith on offense. Philadelphia's defense is also excellent in the aggregate, led by James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. Bradberry allowed the lowest passer rating (41.5) of any defensive back in the NFL this season and ranks in the top three of the league in completion rate allowed (44%), yards allowed per attempt (4.8), and passes defended (17). Reddick is the anchor of the league's best pass rush, leading the team with 19.5 sacks, including 3.5 in the postseason.

Philadelphia is the first team in NFL history with four players racking up 12 sacks or more in one season and leads the NFL in sacks. The Eagles had 70 sacks in the regular season and, with eight sacks in two playoff games, Philadelphia is No. 3 on the all-time list for sacks in a season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City did not run the ball well this season, as it ranked 20th with an average of 115.9 yards on the ground. It has had even less success in the 2023 NFL playoffs, averaging 93 yards without recording a rushing touchdown. The high-ankle sprain suffered by Patrick Mahomes in the Divisional Round has not helped, but there are several factors that suggest the Chiefs' ground attack could rebound against Philadelphia.

The Eagles possess a strong defense that was second in the league (301.5 yards) during the regular season, but it was tied for 16th against the run (121.6). Meanwhile, seventh-round draft pick Isiah Pacheco had a solid rookie season for the Chiefs in 2022, recording 830 yards on the ground and leading the team with five rushing touchdowns. The 23-year-old, who ran for 95 yards against Jacksonville in his playoff debut, could have company in the backfield after Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated from injured reserve this week and may see his first action since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 11.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, calling for 49 combined points.

