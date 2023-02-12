Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super 57. The Chiefs advanced to the 2023 Super Bowl thanks to a last-second field goal by Harrison Butker, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the Eagles cruised to victory in the NFC Championship Game, dominating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Both teams ranked in the top three in scoring offense during the regular season and oddsmakers are expecting to see plenty of points scored in Super Bowl 2023.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia had little difficulty reaching the Super Bowl for the fourth time in franchise history after it rolled past the Giants and 49ers by a combined 69-14 score. The Eagles led the NFL with 70 sacks during the regular season, falling two shy of the record, and are first this postseason with eight. Linebacker Haason Reddick has racked up 16 sacks this season, including 3.5 in the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Eagles are giving up just 195.5 yards per game during the postseason.

Philadelphia's offense also features a plethora of playmakers. The Eagles feature a dynamic duo on the outside in A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. Smith, a former Heisman Trophy winner, finished the regular season ninth in receiving yards (1,196) and 11th in receptions (95). Brown also had a stellar regular season for the Eagles, recording 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City did not run the ball well this season, as it ranked 20th with an average of 115.9 yards on the ground. It has had even less success in the 2023 NFL playoffs, averaging 93 yards without recording a rushing touchdown. The high-ankle sprain suffered by Patrick Mahomes in the Divisional Round has not helped, but there are several factors that suggest the Chiefs' ground attack could rebound against Philadelphia.

The Eagles possess a strong defense that was second in the league (301.5 yards) during the regular season, but it was tied for 16th against the run (121.6). Meanwhile, seventh-round draft pick Isiah Pacheco had a solid rookie season for the Chiefs in 2022, recording 830 yards on the ground and leading the team with five rushing touchdowns. The 23-year-old, who ran for 95 yards against Jacksonville in his playoff debut, could have company in the backfield after Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated from injured reserve this week and may see his first action since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 11. See which team to pick here.

