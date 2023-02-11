The highly anticipated bout in Super Bowl 57 features the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles colliding on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. This matchup will be the first in history featuring two Black starting quarterbacks. These teams had different experiences in their last Super Bowl appearances. Kansas City lost to Tampa Bay, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV. On the flip side, Philadelphia beat New England, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has intriguing roster depth on both sides of the ball, with many believing the Eagles have the most balanced and talented roster in the NFL. However, the Eagles also have star-caliber talents, including Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith on offense. Philadelphia's defense is also excellent in the aggregate, led by James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. Bradberry allowed the lowest passer rating (41.5) of any defensive back in the NFL this season and ranks in the top three of the league in completion rate allowed (44%), yards allowed per attempt (4.8), and passes defended (17). Reddick is the anchor of the league's best pass rush, leading the team with 19.5 sacks, including 3.5 in the postseason.

Philadelphia is the first team in NFL history with four players racking up 12 sacks or more in one season and leads the NFL in sacks. The Eagles had 70 sacks in the regular season and, with eight sacks in two playoff games, Philadelphia is No. 3 on the all-time list for sacks in a season.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City owns an electric and high-powered offense. This unit was ranked first in total offense (413.6) and passing offense (297.8). Quarterback Patrick Mahomes carried the Chiefs to the 2023 Super Bowl on a high-ankle sprain. Mahomes has pinpoint accuracy with the ability to improvise with ease. In the AFC Championship Game, he went 29-of-43 for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

The newly-minted NFL MVP, Mahomes was ranked first in the NFL in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41), and QBR (77.5). Mahomes has tossed for 300-plus yards in 11 games, including the postseason. The Texas Tech product has an undeniable rapport with tight-end Travis Kelce. This connection has the second-most postseason touchdowns by a QB-receiver duo in NFL history with 13 scores.

