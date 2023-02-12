The Kansas City Chiefs will try to conclude the NFL season with an eight-game winning streak when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Kansas City (16-3) has not lost since dropping a 27-24 decision at Cincinnati in Week 13, reeling off five straight victories to end the regular season before knocking off Jacksonville and the Bengals in the NFL playoffs 2023. Philadelphia (16-3) suffered back-to-back losses late in the season, but won its finale before dominating the New York Giants and San Francisco in the postseason ahead of Super Bowl 2023.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has intriguing roster depth on both sides of the ball, with many believing the Eagles have the most balanced and talented roster in the NFL. However, the Eagles also have star-caliber talents, including Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith on offense. Philadelphia's defense is also excellent in the aggregate, led by James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. Bradberry allowed the lowest passer rating (41.5) of any defensive back in the NFL this season and ranks in the top three of the league in completion rate allowed (44%), yards allowed per attempt (4.8), and passes defended (17). Reddick is the anchor of the league's best pass rush, leading the team with 19.5 sacks, including 3.5 in the postseason.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain limited his mobility in the AFC Championship Game, but it didn't affect his throwing ability. The 27-year-old posted the fifth 300-yard performance of his playoff career, completing 29-of-43 pass attempts for 326 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In 13 postseason contests, Mahomes has thrown for 3,902 yards with 32 TDs and only seven interceptions.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

