Only one game remains for the 2024 NFL season: Super Bowl LIX, pitting the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles on the league's biggest stage for the second time in three years.

The Chiefs look to make NFL history Sunday, continuing their dynastic run in search of a record third straight Super Bowl victory. The Eagles, meanwhile, rebounded from a 2023 collapse to weather the entire NFC playoff race, and are hoping to avenge their Super Bowl loss to Kansas City just two years ago.

How can you tune in for this must-see heavyweight showdown? And who's bound to hoist the Lombardi Trophy when it's all said and done? Here's our early prediction:

Where to watch Super Bowl LIX

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free), Tubi (free)

Halftime performer: Kendrick Lamar

Early odds and picks

SportsLine's consensus had the reigning champion Chiefs opening as 2-point favorites, with a current line of -1.5 in favor of Kansas City. The over-under for the score opened at 51.5, and is now at 49.5.

What to bet: SportsLine AI's top game pick is on the money line while its player prop picks include several 4-star selections. The SportsLine Projection Model has one side of the Super Bowl spread and total each cashing 54% of the time. SportsLine experts have also locked in dozens of plays, including Larry Hartstein, Jeff Hochman and Matt Severance all aligning on one tight end prop in the Super Bowl.

Prediction

In some ways, this matchup feels similar to last year's Super Bowl, in that the NFC team boasts the better all-around roster, but the Chiefs have the advantage of, well, inevitability. Not since Tom Brady led the New England Patriots has there been an NFL contender so undeniable in its title contention each year. Unlike the San Francisco 49ers of Super Bowl LVII, however, the Eagles enter this one with added big-game experience of their own; their core (i.e. quarterback Jalen Hurts, coach Nick Sirianni, star weapons A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith) just went blow for blow with the Chiefs in a recent Super Bowl. And they've weathered some serious storms to get back here, right on the doorstep of a title.

Patrick Mahomes is darn near unbreakable in the playoffs, yes. Once a show-stopping big-play artist, he now thrives on the margins, showcasing his backyard movements to spread the ball around when it matters most. But the rest of this matchup should be supremely tight. The Chiefs are heavier on the pass, and the Eagles are heavier on the run, but both teams enter with top-10 run and scoring defenses, clamping down when it counts. And while Kansas City excels at finishing close, lower-scoring games, Philadelphia has enjoyed a higher ceiling as both a passing offense and defense.

We can't envision any scenario where the talent disparity leaves the Chiefs completely flummoxed, as Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers did in Mahomes' only Super Bowl loss back in 2020. At the end of the day, it's still extremely difficult to bet against K.C. when the club has proven time and again to possess the game's most reliable trio of quarterback, head coach and defensive coordinator. In a weird way, however, the Eagles losing to the Chiefs in 2022 helped make them who they are today; they've been built by fire and battle-tested throughout the playoffs, and now they also have a not-so-secret weapon to keep Steve Spagnuolo honest in Saquon Barkley. It'd only be fitting that he ends this magical run with a ring -- on his birthday, no less -- and further cements his place in Eagles and NFL history.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Chiefs 26