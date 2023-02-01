The Philadelphia Eagles will seek their second championship in six years when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Philadelphia (16-3) came up short in its first two Super Bowl appearances before finally capturing the Vince Lombardi Trophy with a 41-33 victory over New England in 2017. Kansas City (16-3) is trying to wear the crown for the second time in four seasons after defeating San Francisco 31-20 in Super Bowl 54. The Chiefs have won three straight meetings with the Eagles to improve to 5-4 in the all-time series heading into the 2023 Super Bowl.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 50. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 50 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has dominated opponents thus far in the 2023 NFL playoffs, winning its two contests by a total of 55 points. The Eagles were in control of both games by halftime, as they led the New York Giants 28-0 in their 38-7 Divisional Round triumph and were ahead 21-7 against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game before finishing with a 31-7 victory. With those performances, they became the first team in NFL history to score at least 30 points and allow fewer than 10 in back-to-back postseason contests.

After ranking fifth with an average of 147.6 yards on the ground and leading the league with 32 rushing touchdowns during the regular season, Philadelphia showcased its run game in the playoffs. The Eagles rushed for 268 yards and three TDs against the Giants before registering 148 yards and four scores on the ground versus the 49ers. The Eagles' seven rushing touchdowns match the combined total by the seven other teams that participated in the last rounds this postseason.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City will be appearing in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, becoming the ninth team to accomplish the feat. The Chiefs led the NFL with 41 passing touchdowns this season, all by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and have recorded five thus far in the NFL playoffs 2023. The 27-year-old Mahomes, the youngest quarterback at the time of reaching the Super Bowl for a third time in league history, threw a pair of scoring passes in the AFC Championship Game and made a key run to set up the game-winning field goal while playing with a high-ankle sprain.

The strength of Kansas City is its offense, which ranked first in the NFL during the regular season in total yards (413.6), passing yards (297.8) and scoring (29.2 points). Like Philadelphia, the Chiefs also have gotten to the quarterback often, as they were second in the league in 2022 with 55 sacks and one behind the Eagles this postseason with seven. Defensive end Frank Clark has recorded 2.5 sacks in the NFL playoffs, while defensive tackle Chris Jones has notched a pair after failing to register one over his first 13 career postseason games.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

