The top-seeded teams will play for the championship for the eighth time since 1990 when the NFC's Philadelphia Eagles take on the AFC's Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Philadelphia (16-3) and Kansas City (16-3) are the first No. 1 seeds to meet in the Super Bowl since 2017, when the Eagles defeated New England. Philadelphia cruised to a 31-7 victory against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, while the Chiefs edged Cincinnati, 23-20, for the AFC title. Kansas City is 5-4 all-time against the Eagles and has won the last three meetings, including a 42-30 triumph at Philadelphia in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -2

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 49.5 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -130, Kansas City +110

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Eagles vs. Chiefs picks: See picks here

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia had very little difficulty reaching the Super Bowl for the fourth time in franchise history, as it rolled past the New York Giants and San Francisco by a combined 69-14 score. The Eagles led the NFL with 70 sacks during the regular season, falling two shy of the record, and are first this postseason with eight. Linebacker Haason Reddick (16 sacks), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and ends Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham (11 each) set career-highs in 2022 and have combined for all but one of the team's playoff sacks, with Reddick notching 3.5.

The Eagles are allowing a league-low 195.5 total yards per game in the NFL playoffs 2023 after finishing second in 2022 with an average of 301.5. They dealt a major blow to San Francisco's offense during its first series of the NFC Championship Game by knocking out quarterback Brock Purdy (elbow) and proceeded to limit the 49ers to 83 yards through the air and 81 on the ground. Philadelphia ran for all four of its touchdowns in the victory and has seven rushing scores in the postseason after leading the NFL with 32 during the regular season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City will be appearing in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, becoming the ninth team to accomplish the feat. The Chiefs led the NFL with 41 passing touchdowns this season, all by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and have recorded five thus far in the NFL playoffs 2023. The 27-year-old Mahomes, the youngest quarterback at the time of reaching the Super Bowl for a third time in league history, threw a pair of scoring passes in the AFC Championship Game and made a key run to set up the game-winning field goal while playing with a high-ankle sprain.

The strength of Kansas City is its offense, which ranked first in the NFL during the regular season in total yards (413.6), passing yards (297.8) and scoring (29.2 points). Like Philadelphia, the Chiefs also have gotten to the quarterback often, as they were second in the league in 2022 with 55 sacks and one behind the Eagles this postseason with seven. Defensive end Frank Clark has recorded 2.5 sacks in the NFL playoffs, while defensive tackle Chris Jones has notched a pair after failing to register one over his first 13 career postseason games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, calling for 48 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Eagles spread to be all over in the 2023 Super Bowl, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.