Offense wins championships in this era, and two of the NFL's best will meet up in Super Bowl 57 when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles clash in Glendale Ariz., on Sunday. The Chiefs led the NFL in total offense and scoring offense this season. Philadelphia wasn't far behind, ranking third in both categories. The Eagles, however, hope their defense can be the x-factor in the 2023 Super Bowl. Philadelphia ranked second in scoring defense, while Kansas City was 16th.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 50. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 50 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has crushed the spread this year against quality competition. The Eagles bring a 7-2 mark against the spread into the 2023 Super Bowl when facing teams that won at least 55% of their games this season. Kansas City, meanwhile, went just 2-6 ATS in that situation.

While Kansas City arguably has the best overall pass-catcher in this game in tight end Travis Kelce, the Eagles have several dangerous options for Jalen Hurts to work with. Receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both cleared 1,100 yards receiving this season. Tight end Dallas Goedert also had more than 700 yards in just 12 games played. That amount of talent could certainly give a Kansas City defense that ranked 18th against the pass plenty of problems.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak, with three of those wins coming on the road. The Chiefs added wins over Jacksonville and Cincinnati to advance to the Super Bowl 2023, using a last-second field goal from Harrison Butker to beat the Bengals. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes played through an ankle injury, completing 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a key first down in the final seconds.

Philadelphia has faced several quarterbacks with limited big-game experience this postseason in New York's Daniel Jones and San Francisco's Brock Purdy. The Eagles are facing a much tougher challenge in Super Bowl 57, as Mahomes has one of the best resumes of any active quarterback in the league. Kansas City has covered the spread in six straight games against NFC teams, while Philadelphia has only covered the spread twice in its last six contests.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, calling for 48 combined points.

