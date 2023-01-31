Super Bowl 57 is set, as the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12. Both teams were No. 1 seeds in the NFL playoff bracket, but the Chiefs squeaked past the Jaguars and Bengals to earn their way into the 2023 Super Bowl, while the Eagles thoroughly dominated the Giants and 49ers. The two franchises met last October in a regular-season matchup that the Chiefs won 42-30, but the Eagles have evolved with Jalen Hurts emerging as an MVP candidate in his third season.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 49.5 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Why the Eagles can cover

After winning 13 of their first 14 games this season, the Eagles suffered back-to-back losses to the Saints and Cowboys and barely managed to squeak by the Giants in Week 18 despite the fact New York rested starters. However, Philadelphia still managed to earn the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NFL playoffs and have gotten the most out of their home-field advantage, smashing the Giants for a third time 38-7 and then knocking out two 49ers quarterbacks in a 31-7 win last week.

Philadelphia's defense has given up just 391 yards total in two postseason games and has forced four turnovers with eight sacks along the way. Meanwhile, the offensive line has dominated the line of scrimmage, rushing for 416 yards in the last two weeks. The Eagles are playing complimentary football at the most opportune time.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City will be appearing in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, becoming the ninth team to accomplish the feat. The Chiefs led the NFL with 41 passing touchdowns this season, all by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and have recorded five thus far in the NFL playoffs 2023. The 27-year-old Mahomes, the youngest quarterback at the time of reaching the Super Bowl for a third time in league history, threw a pair of scoring passes in the AFC Championship Game and made a key run to set up the game-winning field goal while playing with a high-ankle sprain.

The strength of Kansas City is its offense, which ranked first in the NFL during the regular season in total yards (413.6), passing yards (297.8) and scoring (29.2 points). Like Philadelphia, the Chiefs also have gotten to the quarterback often, as they were second in the league in 2022 with 55 sacks and one behind the Eagles this postseason with seven. Defensive end Frank Clark has recorded 2.5 sacks in the NFL playoffs, while defensive tackle Chris Jones has notched a pair after failing to register one over his first 13 career postseason games.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

