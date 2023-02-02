The Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to set the franchise record for total victories in a season when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Philadelphia (16-3) recorded the most regular-season wins in team history with 14 and has matched the club mark for combined wins, which was achieved during a 2017 campaign that concluded with its first Super Bowl title. Kansas City (16-3) also can establish a new franchise record for combined victories after equaling its total from two years ago. The Chiefs are making their third Super Bowl appearance in four years, a stretch that began when they ended their 50-year championship drought in 2019.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 50.5 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Eagles vs. Chiefs picks: See picks here

Why the Eagles can cover

Jalen Hurts had an MVP-type season in 2022 as he threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns while running for 760 yards and 13 scores, which was tied for second-most in the NFL. The 24-year-old suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for two games late in the season and hasn't been asked to do much in the 2023 NFL playoffs thus far. He has made significant contributions nonetheless, making a pair of TD passes against the New York Giants in the Divisional Round and rushing for a touchdown in both of Philadelphia's contests.

Hurts has set the NFL record for most rushing scores by a quarterback in a season, surpassing the previous mark of 14 set in 2011 by Cam Newton. The Eagles led the league with 32 rushing TDs during the regular season and have added seven in the postseason, breaking the league record of 38 held by the 1924 Frankford Yellow Jackets. Miles Sanders and Boston Scott both have run for two touchdowns in the NFL playoffs 2023, while Kenneth Gainwell, who leads the team with 160 rushing yards on 26 carries, has scored once on the ground. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Patrick Mahomes' mobility was limited in the AFC Championship Game due to a high-ankle sprain, but his arm was in strong form, as he threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-20 victory against Cincinnati. The 27-year-old, who led the NFL with 41 TD passes during the regular season, has made multiple scoring throws in six of his last seven contests. Conversely, Mahomes has thrown just one interception over his last six outings.

In 13 career playoff games, Mahomes has completed 66.7% of his pass attempts for 3,902 yards with 32 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He will try to redeem himself after a subpar effort in Super Bowl 55, a 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in which he was 26-of-49 for 270 yards with two picks and no TD tosses. Mahomes is hoping to come up with a performance similar to the one he had a year earlier, when he threw for two scores and ran for another en route to being named Super Bowl MVP in the Chiefs' 31-20 win against the 49ers. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, calling for 48 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57? And which side of the spread cashes more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Eagles spread to be all over in the 2023 Super Bowl, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.