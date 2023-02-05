Two of the top offensive teams during the regular season will battle for NFL supremacy when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kansas City (16-3) led the NFL in a number of categories in 2022, including total offense (413.6 yards), passing yards (297.8), passing touchdowns (41) and scoring (29.2 points). Philadelphia (16-3) ranked third in total offense (389.1 yards) and points (28.1), while finishing with the most rushing TDs (32). The Eagles also were strong on the other side of the ball, as they were first in the NFL against the pass (179.8 yards) and sacks made (70).

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 50. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 50 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Why the Eagles can cover

After sharing the best record in the NFL with Kansas City this season, Philadelphia has continued its dominance in the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Eagles manhandled the New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round and followed with a 31-7 triumph over San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game. Hurts had a combined 275 passing yards in the victories but ran for a touchdown in each contest after tying for second in the league in 2022 with 13 rushing scores.

Philadelphia finished with an NFL-best 32 rushing TDs this campaign and have recorded seven in the NFL playoffs 2023 for the highest combined single-season total in league history. The Eagles are the seventh team with at least three touchdown runs in multiple games in one postseason and are looking to become the first with three such performances. Miles Sanders, who had 11 rushing scores in the regular season, registered two against the Giants, while Boston Scott has run for a TD in each of the team's playoff contests. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Tom Brady is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all-time, but Patrick Mahomes could wind up claiming that title before all is said and done. At 27 years and 148 days, Mahomes is the youngest signal-caller to make his third start in a Super Bowl, surpassing Brady (27 years, 187 days) for that distinction, and joins the newly-retired legend as the only QBs to reach the Super Bowl three times in their first six years in the NFL. Mahomes also overtook Brady for most playoff wins before the age of 28, as he registered his 10th when the Chiefs defeated Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes made his first Super Bowl appearance in 2019 and earned MVP honors after throwing for two touchdowns and running for another in a 31-20 victory against San Francisco. One of his scoring passes went to Travis Kelce, who has three TD catches this postseason after finishing second in the NFL during the regular season with a career-high 12. The 33-year-old tight end is tied with Rob Gronkowski for second in playoff history with 15 touchdown receptions and has recorded at least one in five straight and eight of his last nine postseason contests. See which team to pick here.

