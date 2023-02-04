A pair of brothers will square off in the Super Bowl for the first time when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Both players already own championship rings, as tight end Travis Kelce caught a touchdown pass to help Kansas City (16-3) defeat San Francisco in Super Bowl 54 two years after center Jason Kelce manned the offensive line as Philadelphia (16-3) beat New England. The Chiefs are seeking their third Super Bowl title while the Eagles are aiming for their second in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 50. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 Super Bowl on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook and trends for Chiefs vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 50 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Eagles vs. Chiefs picks: See picks here

Why the Eagles can cover

As good as it has been offensively this postseason, Philadelphia has been even better on the other side of the ball. The Eagles are averaging 34.5 points and 208 rushing yards in the NFL playoffs 2023, both of which are league highs. They have given up just seven points in each of their two contests and are first in the NFL playoff bracket with 195.5 total yards allowed and 96 through the air per game.

Philadelphia also ranks first with eight sacks in the playoffs after leading the NFL during the regular season with 70, which was two shy of the single-season record set in 1984 by Chicago. Linebacker Haason Reddick, who finished tied for second in the league with a career-high 16 sacks, tops all players with 3.5 this postseason. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and ends Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham also recorded personal-bests in 2022 with 11 sacks apiece and have combined for 3.5 in the playoffs. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

While Eagles counterpart Jalen Hurts is appearing in just the fourth postseason game of his NFL career, Patrick Mahomes has 13 under his belt, including a pair of Super Bowls. Still only 27 years old and in his fifth year as a starter, the 2018 league MVP has completed 66.7% of his pass attempts in the NFL playoffs for 3,902 yards with 32 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Mahomes earned Super Bowl MVP honors in 2019 after he threw for two TDs and ran for another against the 49ers.

Travis Kelce is one of the top pass-catchers in NFL postseason history as he ranks second in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,469), touchdown catches (15) and 100-yard games (7), trailing Jerry Rice in each category. The 33-year-old has registered at least 75 receiving yards in a playoff-record eight consecutive contests and set the mark for most catches in a postseason game by a tight end with 14 in the Chiefs' 27-20 triumph over Jacksonville in this year's Divisional Round. Mahomes and Travis Kelce have connected for 13 playoff touchdowns, trailing only the duo of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski (15) for most in NFL postseason history. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Chiefs picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, calling for 48 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57? And which side of the spread cashes more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Eagles spread to be all over in the 2023 Super Bowl, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.