The Kansas City Chiefs will try to win their second Super Bowl title in four years when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The Eagles (16-3) are also looking to win their second Super Bowl championship in six years. Philadelphia is coming off an NFC East title and is making its fifth postseason appearance over the past six years. The Chiefs (16-3), who won their seventh consecutive AFC West title, are making their eighth consecutive playoff appearance and ninth in 10 seasons. The 2023 Super Bowl marks the final game of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Eagles vs. Chiefs spread: Philadelphia -1.5

Eagles vs. Chiefs over/under: 51 points

Eagles vs. Chiefs money line: Philadelphia -125, Kansas City +105

PHI: Eagles are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine playoff games

KC: Chiefs have covered in their last three meetings with Philadelphia

Why the Eagles can cover

Hurts has proven to be key to success for Philadelphia this season, as the team is 16-1 with him under center and lost both games he missed with a shoulder injury. The 24-year-old threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns during the regular season with only six interceptions, which tied for fourth in the NFL. Hurts also did plenty of damage with his legs, running for 760 yards and 13 TDs, the second-most in the league among all players.

By rushing for his 15th score of the campaign in the Eagles' victory against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, Hurts broke the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season previously held by Cam Newton. His TD run versus the 49ers was Philadelphia's 39th overall this year, eclipsing the single-season mark by a team set in 1924 by the Frankford Yellow Jackets. Miles Sanders, who was fifth in the NFL with 1,269 rushing yards and eighth with 11 TD runs, scored twice on the ground against San Francisco, while Boston Scott has run for a touchdown in each of the Eagles' playoff games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is led by MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback, who was slowed by an injured ankle, powered the Chiefs past the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game by completing 29 of 43 passes (67.4%) for 326 yards and two touchdowns. He has completed 51 of 73 passes (69.9%) for 521 yards and four touchdowns for a 108.3 rating in two playoff games. During the regular season, he threw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns on 435 of 648 passing (67.1%). He was picked off just 12 times and registered a rating of 105.2.

Mahomes' favorite target is tight end Travis Kelce. He has a team-high 21 receptions for 176 yards (8.4 average) and three touchdowns in two games during the NFL playoffs 2023. He has been nearly automatic in converting first downs with 11. In the divisional round win over Jacksonville, Kelce caught 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns. During the regular season, he played in all 17 games, making 110 catches for 1,338 yards (12.2 average) and 12 scores. See which team to pick here.

