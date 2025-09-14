One of the biggest rematches in the 2025 NFL season takes place in Week 2 as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the first time these teams have season each other since Super Bowl 58, which the Eagles won 40-22. Philadelphia is flying high heading into Week 2 after winning its 2025 season opener, 24-20, against the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are looking to get back to their winning ways after falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-21, in the NFL Sao Paulo Game on Friday.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Chiefs odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The Eagles are -120 money line favorites (risk $120 to win $100), while the Chiefs are +100 underdogs. Before making any Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Click here to bet Eagles vs. Chiefs at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Where to watch Eagles vs. Chiefs on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Chiefs vs. Eagles betting preview

Odds: Eagles -1.5, over/under 47.5

The Eagles appeared to pick up right where they left off as they outgunned Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Week 1. Jalen Hurts was held without a touchdown pass but ran in two scores on his own. One question mark for Philadelphia heading into 2025 was how the defense would look after being depleted by offseason moves. After keeping Dallas off the scoreboard for the entire second half, the Eagles' defense looks ready to go up against one of the league's most potent offenses.



Of course, it's hard to bet against the Chiefs. This is the same team that went 12-0 in one-point games last season and retains much of its Patrick Mahomes-led star corps. Kansas City's defense, however, looked overmatched by the likes of Quentin Johnson and Keenan Allen and left the door open for Justin Herbert to throw three touchdown passes. The rushing defense only allowed 90 yards, but it will now be tasked with containing familiar nemesis Saquon Barkley.

Click here to bet Eagles vs. Chiefs at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Eagles vs. Chiefs predictions, picks

Philadelphia was the better team at covering the spread last season, finishing 14-7 against the spread compared to Kansas City at 9-11 ATS. Arrowhead is a difficult stadium to play in, but the Eagles could be up to the challenge if their defense is as solid as it was against the Cowboys in Week 1. This line changed after the Chiefs lost to the Chargers, so perhaps it's no surprise the SportsLine model is projecting Philadelphia will cover the spread in 51% of simulations.

Want more Week 2 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 2 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.