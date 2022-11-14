Who's Playing

Washington @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Washington 4-5; Philadelphia 8-0

What to Know

Get ready for an NFC East battle as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia has a defense that allows only 16.88 points per game, so Washington's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 14-14 at the half for the Eagles and the Houston Texans last week, but Philadelphia stepped up in the second half for a 29-17 win. Philadelphia relied on the efforts of RB Miles Sanders, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and TE Dallas Goedert, who caught eight passes for one TD and 100 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Goedert has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 20-17 to the Minnesota Vikings last week. A silver lining for the Commanders was the play of WR Curtis Samuel, who snatched one receiving TD.

The Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 8-0 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 4-5. We'll find out if Philadelphia can add another positive mark to their record or if Washington can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Philadelphia's step.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Deportes

ESPN Deportes Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 11-point favorite against the Commanders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 15 games against Washington.