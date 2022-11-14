Who's Playing
Washington @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Washington 4-5; Philadelphia 8-0
What to Know
Get ready for an NFC East battle as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia has a defense that allows only 16.88 points per game, so Washington's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was all tied up 14-14 at the half for the Eagles and the Houston Texans last week, but Philadelphia stepped up in the second half for a 29-17 win. Philadelphia relied on the efforts of RB Miles Sanders, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and TE Dallas Goedert, who caught eight passes for one TD and 100 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Goedert has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Washington as they fell 20-17 to the Minnesota Vikings last week. A silver lining for the Commanders was the play of WR Curtis Samuel, who snatched one receiving TD.
The Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Thursday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 8-0 while Washington's loss dropped them down to 4-5. We'll find out if Philadelphia can add another positive mark to their record or if Washington can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Philadelphia's step.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Deportes
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a big 11-point favorite against the Commanders, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -111
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 15 games against Washington.
- Sep 25, 2022 - Philadelphia 24 vs. Washington 8
- Jan 02, 2022 - Philadelphia 20 vs. Washington 16
- Dec 21, 2021 - Philadelphia 27 vs. Washington 17
- Jan 03, 2021 - Washington 20 vs. Philadelphia 14
- Sep 13, 2020 - Washington 27 vs. Philadelphia 17
- Dec 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 37 vs. Washington 27
- Sep 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 32 vs. Washington 27
- Dec 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 24 vs. Washington 0
- Dec 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 28 vs. Washington 13
- Oct 23, 2017 - Philadelphia 34 vs. Washington 24
- Sep 10, 2017 - Philadelphia 30 vs. Washington 17
- Dec 11, 2016 - Washington 27 vs. Philadelphia 22
- Oct 16, 2016 - Washington 27 vs. Philadelphia 20
- Dec 26, 2015 - Washington 38 vs. Philadelphia 24
- Oct 04, 2015 - Washington 23 vs. Philadelphia 20