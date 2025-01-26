Skip to Main Content

Eagles vs. Commanders live updates: NFC Championship score, TV channel, NFL playoffs stream, odds, highlights

NFC East rivals battle for the right to go to New Orleans for Super Bowl 59

PHILADELPHIA -- Welcome to Championship Sunday, a day that has kicked off with should be a highly-entertaining NFC title game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. 

This game marks the 20th time since the merger that two division rivals will meet in a conference title game. The home team won 14 of the prior 19 games, which is certainly a good omen for the Eagles. 

Both teams feature players that are enjoying historic seasons. Saquon Barkley, fresh off of becoming the ninth player in history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season, ran for 205 yards and two scores in the Eagles' divisional round win over the Rams. Washington's resurgence this year has been led by Jayden Daniels, who is the the sixth rookie quarterback in NFL history to start in a conference title game. Daniels threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 51 yards in Washington's upset win over top-seeded Detroit. 

Which team will go onto represent the NFC in the Super Bowl? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the day. 

Where to watch Eagles vs. Commanders

  • Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)
  • TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (click here)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App 
  • Odds: Eagles -6, OU 47.5 (via BetMGM)
Updating Live
(34)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Hurts extends Eagles lead/things getting chippy 

Hurts sneaks for a score, but some shoving after the play between players. Looked like it was initiated by Lattimore, who just committed a penalty one play earlier that set up the score. 

The penalty moved the point-after attempt to the 1-yard-line, so Eagles go for it but Hurts gets stopped short of the goal line. 

Eagles now up 20-12 with 1:41 left until halftime. Eagles could have had a two possession lead with a PAT. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 9:23 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 4:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Extracurricular activity

A.J. Brown and Frankie Luvu were about to throw down after that Jalen Hurts TD. Luvu shoved Brown in the back after Brown blocked Marshon Lattimore -- and kept blocking -- after Jalen Hurts scored the tush push TD. Lattimore got the unnecessary roughness penalty. 

Eagles go for 2 and don't get the tush push. It's 20-12

Jeff Kerr
January 26, 2025, 9:22 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 4:22 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Hurts hits Brown deep on fourth down

A.J. Brown beats Marshon Lattimore downfield for a 31-yard gain just before the two-minute warning. Big momentum play for the Eagles, who can add to their lead just before halftime. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 9:14 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 4:14 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

A.J. Brown catching the 4th down bomb

A.J. Brown had more yards on that 4th down catch (31) than he had all postseason (24) coming into this game. The Eagles have been waiting for that deep ball in the passing game for weeks. 

Jeff Kerr
January 26, 2025, 9:14 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 4:14 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jake Elliott blaming himself for that TD

Elliott mimic kicked the 54-yard FG he missed after the failed 2-point conversion. He knows FGs have been a problem. 50+ yard kick are hard to make at the Linc in January to begin with. Let's see how the Eagles offense responds. 

Jeff Kerr
January 26, 2025, 9:06 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 4:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Scary Terry makes it a 14-12 games 

Terry McLaurin has now scored a TD in each of Washington's playoff games after taking a short pass and running to pay dirt. Commanders miss the two-point try, though, so Eagles keep a two-point lead with 7:05 left until halftime. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 9:04 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 4:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles miss FG 

LB Frankie Luvu's third down sack turns a 45-yard FG attempt into a 54-yard try. It sails wide, as the Commanders' defense has gotten its first start of the day. It remains a 14-6 game midway through the second quarter. 

As Jeff alluded to, Barkley was off the field for the majority of the drive. We'll be monitoring his status. d

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 8:58 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:58 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jake Elliott struggles continue

Elliott finally missed a FG in the playoffs. He is now 22-of-23 on FG in the playoffs in his career.

That was his first miss. It was from 54 yards.

1-of-8 on 50+ yard kicks this season. It's been a rough go for Elliott. 

Jeff Kerr
January 26, 2025, 8:57 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:57 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saquon Barkley working on his calf

Barkley has tackled for a 3-yard loss on his first run and was seen on the sidelines loosening up his calf. Barkley is back in now, but missed several plays while he was getting the Theragun treatment. 

Jeff Kerr
January 26, 2025, 8:54 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:54 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders trim deficit to 14-6 

Washington parlays the fake punt completion into a field goal. That's good, but obviously not as good as a TD would have been. The Commanders are 3 of 3 on fourth down but 3 of 8 on third down. Running game non-existent with 26 yards on 10 carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 8:46 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:46 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saquon's brilliance

Barkley has the most 60-yd rush TD (3) in a playoff career in NFL history (all in last 2 games). 

Jeff Kerr
January 26, 2025, 8:44 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:44 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles lead 14-3 after 1 

Commanders down 11 despite controlling the ball for 12:40 in the first quarter and going 3 of 3 on fourth down. Big differences were Baun's FF and Barkley's two touchdowns. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 8:42 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:42 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders execute a fake punt 

Punter Tress Way completes a 23-yard pass to Ben Sinnott on a fourth-and-6 play as the Commanders keep their third drive alive. Daniels then hits Brown for 24 yards as Washington is in scoring territory. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 8:40 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:40 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles make it 14-3 

Two drives, two Barkley TD's as Eagles jump out to a 14-3 lead with 3:43 left in the first. Eagles were aided by DeVonta Smith catch that saw him tight rope the sideline. 

Barkley has 64 yards and two touchdowns on two carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 8:34 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Most TD in a postseason -- Eagles history 

Jalen Hurts -- 5 (2022) 

Saquon Barkley -- 4 (2024)

Jeff Kerr
January 26, 2025, 8:33 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:33 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles get game's first TO 

Zack Baun forces a fumble of Dyami Brown that's scooped up by Reed Blankenship, giving the Eagles the ball on the Commanders' 48 with 5:45 left in the first quarter. That's Washington's first turnover of the postseason. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 8:28 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:28 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Barkley makes more history

Saquon Barkley has 7 TD runs of 60+ yards this season. No other player in NFL history has more than 4.

First play -- 60 yard rush TD. 

Jeff Kerr
January 26, 2025, 8:21 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

1 play, 1 TD for Eagles

Saquon Barkley goes 60 yards on the Eagles first play, giving Philly a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter. Barkley's TD run included a sick spin move about 15 yards downfield. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 8:20 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:20 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Makes no sense what Dan Quinn did

Dan Quinn went for it on 4th-and-5 and 4th-and-2. Confused by he didn't go for it on 4th-and-3 when he converted the other 2.

Jeff Kerr
January 26, 2025, 8:18 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:18 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders settle for 3, early lead 

Washington drives 54 yards in 18 plays, taking a 3-0 lead on Zane Gonzalez's 34-yard FG with 7:57 left in the first. That's Washington's longest drive of the year as far as plays run. 

Along with not having a running game, a few notes from Washington's first drive. 

  • Commanders don't seem to be phased with third and longs. 
  • Daniels will be selective with his runs, per usual. 
  • Daniels had a few throws on that drive were too low. 
  • Eagles forcing Washington to "earn it" while taking away big plays. 
  • Daniels threw 12 (!) times on opening drive, going 7 of 12 for 33 yards. 
Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 8:16 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:16 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Commanders get a FG

Washington had the ball for 8:03 to start the game. They went 2-of-5 on third down and 2-of-2 on fourth down. This drive went 18 plays for 54 yards -- all for a FG.

Commanders 3, Eagles 0 --7:57 1Q

Jeff Kerr
January 26, 2025, 8:15 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders convert on fourth down

Washington is 2 of 2 on third down and 1 of 1 on fourth down on opening drive. Each conversion was a completion from Daniels, who has been able to make for for the Commanders' lack of a running game so far. 

The fourth down conversion was a seven-yard completion Ertz on a fourth-and-5 play. 

Commanders in scoring range with just over 10 minutes left in the opening quarter. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 8:11 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:11 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Quinn's message to the Commanders 

"You're not playing with house money. ... Play like you're playing for your rent money." -- via Fox broadcast 

Commanders will get the ball first. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 8:04 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 3:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jurgens not starting

Erin Andrews has reported that Jurgens will not start today but is active. Eagles offense getting announced with kickoff coming shortly. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 7:56 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 2:56 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles initial starting O-line in warmups

Jordan Mailata -- LT

Tyler Steen -- LG

Landon Dickerson -- C

Mekhi Becton -- RG

Lane Johnson -- RT

Cam Jurgens 2nd team center. 8 linemen active. 

Jeff Kerr
January 26, 2025, 7:29 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 2:29 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Forshadowing with Jurgens?

The Eagles have Tyler Steen next to Jordan Mailata in offensive line drills. Landon Dickerson holding the ball as if he's the center. Again, starting lineup TBD.

Jeff Kerr
January 26, 2025, 7:24 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 2:24 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts has a brace on his left knee

Hurts anticipated wearing a brace on his knee and he appears to have one on as the Eagles are warming up. We'll see how it affects Hurts as a plus one in the run game. 

Jeff Kerr
January 26, 2025, 7:19 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 2:19 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Extra protection for Hurts 

Jalen Hurts has a brace and extra padding protecting his left knee. Will be interesting to see how this impacts Hurts' mobility. Either way, I wouldn't expect the Eagle to ask Hurts to do much running sans tush pushes. 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 7:12 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 2:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles NFC title game history 

1980: Def. Cowboys, lost SB 
2001: Lost vs. Rams
2002: Lost vs. Buccaneers 
2003: Lost vs. Panthers
2004: Def. Falcons, lost SB
2008: Lost vs. Cardinals 
2017: Def. Vikings, won SB
2022: Def. 49ers, lost SB

Total record: 4-4 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 6:56 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 1:56 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Commanders NFC title game history 

1972: Def. Cowboys, lost SB 
1982: Def. Cowboys, won SB 
1983: Def. 49ers, lost SB
1986: Lost vs. Giants
1987: Def. Vikings, won SB
1991: Def. Lions, won SB 

Total record: 5-1 

Bryan DeArdo
January 26, 2025, 6:53 PM
Jan. 26, 2025, 1:53 pm EST
See More
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:54

    Chiefs Bracing For Latest Josh Allen Playoff Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    2:34

    Allen, Bills Eyeing Postseason Redemption Against Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    3:35

    Championship Sunday Preview: How Chiefs Can Beat Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Championship Sunday Preview: How Bills Can Beat Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Championship Sunday Preview: How Eagles Can Beat Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Championship Sunday preview: Ryan Harris plots how Commanders can beat Eagles | 3 ET Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Super Bowl LIX Matchup Prediction

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Jets Hire Darren Mougey As GM

  • Image thumbnail
    3:02

    Shedeur Sanders Not Expected To Play In Shrine Bowl

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Titans President: Will Levis To Compete For Starting QB Job

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    Joe Musso Previews Conference Championship Weekend

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Breaking News: Jets Hire Darren Mougey As GM

  • Image thumbnail
    2:18

    Cowboys Head Coach Decision Breakdown

  • Image thumbnail
    5:49

    Bills vs Chiefs AFC Championship Game Picks And Previews

  • Image thumbnail
    3:03

    Jim Nantz Previews AFC Championship Game

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Raiders Hiring Pete Carroll

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Jalen Hurts (Knee) Off Injury Report

  • Image thumbnail
    2:19

    Saquon Has Crushed Commanders This Season

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Jayden Daniels One Win Away From History

See All NFL Videos