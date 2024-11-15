Eagles vs. Commanders live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'TNF' in Week 11

It's a battle for first place in the NFC East

Week 11 gets underway with one doozy of a divisional matchup as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. This head-to-head features two rivals effectively knotted atop the NFC East as they both come into this matchup with seven wins on the season, albeit Philly having one fewer loss. The winner of this prime-time matchup will head into their mini-bye momentarily in first place in the division. 

This is the first time the Commanders and Eagles have squared off this season, so this does set the stage for what could be a tightly contested finish down the stretch for the division crown. The Commanders had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday in a one-point loss to the Steelers, while Philadelphia is looking to extend its winning streak to six games with a victory tonight. 

Who will come out on top? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Thursday's matchup from Lincoln Financial Field. Below, you'll find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles

  • Date: Thursday, Nov. 14 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia
  • Live stream: Prime Video
  • Follow: CBS Sports App   
  • Odds: Eagles -3.5, OU 48.5 (via BetMGM)
Updating Live
(17)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Commanders played bully ball on that drive. Brian Robinson just bulldozed the Eagles defense on back-to-back runs.

The 2nd was for a TD.

4 plays, 58 yards, 1:59 -- WSH up 7-0. 

Jeff Kerr
November 15, 2024, 1:44 AM
Nov. 14, 2024, 8:44 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saquon Barkley is now tied for the fastest player in Eagles history to 1,000 rush yds in a season (10th game). Tied LeSean McCoy in 2011. Barkley entered this game with the most rushing yards in Eagles history through 9 games (991). 

Jeff Kerr
November 15, 2024, 1:36 AM
Nov. 14, 2024, 8:36 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Zack Baun almost with a diving INT on Jayden Daniels on 3rd down. Credited with a PBU. Guy is all over the field. Washington goes 3-and-out. 

Jeff Kerr
November 15, 2024, 1:30 AM
Nov. 14, 2024, 8:30 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Landon Dickerson is out of the medical tent.

Dickerson is walking on the sideline with a trainer. He's not walking to the locker room.

He is the Eagles backup center tonight (should they need one).

Jake Elliott missed a 44-yard FG to the left. Eagles don't score on opening possession. 0-0.  

Jeff Kerr
November 15, 2024, 1:27 AM
Nov. 14, 2024, 8:27 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Landon Dickerson down for the Eagles.

He's walking off under his own power, but gingerly. Tyler Steen in at LG. 

Jeff Kerr
November 15, 2024, 1:19 AM
Nov. 14, 2024, 8:19 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

First play. Jalen Hurts goes to Jahan Dotson for an 8-yard gain. Eagles traded a third-round pick for Dotson in August, who was on the Commanders. 

Jeff Kerr
November 15, 2024, 1:17 AM
Nov. 14, 2024, 8:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Game time

Jeff Kerr
November 15, 2024, 1:14 AM
Nov. 14, 2024, 8:14 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Washington won the toss. Elected to defer. 

Jeff Kerr
November 15, 2024, 1:14 AM
Nov. 14, 2024, 8:14 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

In case anyone had any doubts, Jordan Mailata is starting at LT. He was with the first team in warmups. 

Jeff Kerr
November 15, 2024, 12:56 AM
Nov. 14, 2024, 7:56 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jayden Daniels is the 2nd QB since the NFL Merger in 1970 with 200 pass YPG and 45 rush YPG in 1st 10 career games (Robert Griffin III in 2012). 

Jeff Kerr
November 15, 2024, 12:47 AM
Nov. 14, 2024, 7:47 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Highest Pct of Drives Ending with TD or FG

Through 10 Games Since 2000

                          Season Result

2018 Saints -- 62.5%  (L, Conf Champ)

2024 Commanders  -- 58.3% (?)

2007 Patriots  -- 57.8%  (L, Super Bowl)

2018 Chiefs -- 54.8%  (L, Conf Champ)

Jeff Kerr
November 15, 2024, 12:17 AM
Nov. 14, 2024, 7:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles have won won 5 straight games since the bye week in Week 5 (best scoring defense & total defense in NFL during win streak). They have 30.2 PPG when A.J. Brown is in the lineup. 

Jeff Kerr
November 15, 2024, 12:12 AM
Nov. 14, 2024, 7:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

C.J, Uzomah is the practice squad elevation for the Eagles. The Eagles waived Jack Stoll to make room for Jordan Mailata, who is off IR and will start at LT. Uzomah will be the third TE. 

Jeff Kerr
November 14, 2024, 11:55 PM
Nov. 14, 2024, 6:55 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles inactives. Everyone is healthy. 

Jeff Kerr
November 14, 2024, 11:47 PM
Nov. 14, 2024, 6:47 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Commanders inactives are out

Jeff Kerr
November 14, 2024, 11:46 PM
Nov. 14, 2024, 6:46 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Good evening everyone from Lincoln Financial Field. We got a huge showdown between the Eagles and Commanders. First place in the NFC East is on the line. Inactives are coming shortly. 

Jeff Kerr
November 14, 2024, 11:40 PM
Nov. 14, 2024, 6:40 pm EST

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Week 11 Best Bets: Top ATS Wager

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Week 11 Best Bets: Moneyline Sprinkle

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Week 11 Best Bets: Top Wager On A Total

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Week 11 Best Bets: Top Player Prop Wager To Make Now

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    Week 11 Best Bets: Top Parlay

  • Image thumbnail
    10:37

    Commanders at Eagles Thursday Night Football Preview

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    NFL Week 11 Wagers: Ravens at Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    Jets Face 1 Team Above .500 Rest Of Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    NFL Week 11 Wagers: Chiefs at Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    NFL Week 11 Wagers: Colts at Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Buccaneers Have Easiest Strength Of Schedule Remaining

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    NFL Week 11 Wagers: Commanders at Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    4:56

    Bears Have Toughest Strength Of Schedule Remaining

  • Image thumbnail
    2:29

    Chiefs Have 2% Chance To Finish Undefeated

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Steelers Have Yet To Play A Divisional Rival

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    Inside The Lines: Commanders at Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    2:51

    Thursday Night Football Picks: Commanders at Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    2:36

    Commanders, Eagles Get Key Players Back For Week 11

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    Week 11 Start Of The Week: Broncos QB Bo Nix

  • Image thumbnail
    7:03

    NFC East Foes Seeking Statement Win On TNF

See All NFL Videos