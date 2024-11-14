First place in the NFC East will be on the line when the Washington Commanders battle the Philadelphia Eagles in a key matchup on Thursday Night Football. Washington is coming off a 28-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Philadelphia defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 34-6, last Sunday. The Commanders (7-3), who have won three of their past four games, are 5-1 against NFC opponents. The Eagles (7-2), who have won five in a row, are 4-2 against the NFC.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Eagles are four-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Commanders odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49.5, up a field goal from the opener. The Eagles are -204 money-line favorites (risk $204 to win $100), while the Commanders are +169 underdogs (risk $100 to win $169). Before making any Commanders vs. Eagles picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 17-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 197-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 51-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Commanders vs. Eagles and just locked in its NFL picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Eagles vs. Commanders:

Eagles vs. Commanders spread: Philadelphia -4



Eagles vs. Commanders over/under: 49.5 points

Eagles vs. Commanders money line: Washington +169, Philadelphia -204

WAS: Commanders are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 games

PHI: Eagles are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games

Eagles vs. Commanders picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Eagles

Quarterback Jalen Hurts powers Philadelphia's offense. In nine games, he has completed 164 of 235 passes (69.8%) for 1,976 yards with 12 touchdowns and a 103.4 rating. He has also rushed 93 times for 378 yards (4.1 average) and 10 touchdowns. He has four explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 24. In last Sunday's win over the Cowboys, he completed 14 of 20 passes (70%) for 202 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed seven times for 56 yards and two scores.

Running back Saquon Barkley should surpass 1,000 yards rushing for the season on TNF. He enters the game with 171 carries for 991 yards (5.8 average) and six touchdowns. He has eight explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 65. He also has 21 receptions for 158 yards (7.5 average) and two touchdowns. He has five games of 100 or more yards. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Commanders

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is off to a solid start to his professional career, leading the team in both rushing and passing. The second pick of the 2024 NFL Draft has played in all 10 games, completing 180 of 262 passes (68.7%) for 2,147 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been picked off twice, and has a 101.7 rating. He has also carried 85 times for 464 yards (5.5 average) and four touchdowns. He has three explosive runs of 20 or more yards, including a long of 46.

His top target on offense is wide receiver Terry McLaurin. In 10 games, he has 47 receptions for 711 yards (15.1 average) and six touchdowns. He has nine big plays, including a long of 66 yards, with 170 yards after the catch and 35 first-down conversions. In last Sunday's loss to the Steelers, he caught five passes for 113 yards (22.6 average). See which team to pick here.

How to make Commanders vs. Eagles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 55 total points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the NFL model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Commanders vs. Eagles on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Commanders vs. Eagles spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.